Innventure, Inc. Wins Gold for Most Innovative Service of the Year in 14th Annual Best in Biz Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (Nasdaq: INV), a technology commercialization platform, today announced that the company won Gold in the Most Innovative Service of the Year category of the 2024 Best in Biz Awards, an independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Innventure takes disruptive technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines "disruptive" as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from the Best in Biz Awards, which demonstrates the power of Innventure’s completely reimagined approach to technology commercialization,” said Bill Haskell, CEO of Innventure. “We look forward to continuing this work as we strive to revolutionize the process of bringing corporate innovations to market and create companies to transform the future.”

Innventure’s systematic method integrates entrepreneurial capabilities, corporate resources, and world-class operational expertise into a comprehensive commercialization solution for breakthrough technologies acquired or licensed from multinational corporations.

"This year's winners stand out not just for their achievements, but for their positive impact across employees, clients, and communities," said Best in Biz Awards staff. Winners were selected by an independent panel of judges from prestigious publications including Barron's, Chemical & Engineering News, Computerworld, Healthcare Innovation News, Los Angeles Times, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Travel Weekly, and Wired.

The 2024 Best in Biz Awards attracted hundreds of entries across 100 different categories.

About Innventure

Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines ‘‘disruptive’’ as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

About Best in Biz Awards

Best in Biz Awards is an independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

Media Contact: Laurie Steinberg, Solebury Strategic Communications

press@innventure.com

