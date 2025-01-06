Blaqclouds Provides Update on the Successful Soft Launch of ShopwithCrypto.io

Revolutionizing Crypto Spendability with Real-Time Gift Card Purchases

ROBESONIA, Pa., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. is thrilled to announce the impressive results of the soft launch of ShopwithCrypto.io, a groundbreaking platform that brings real-world spendability to cryptocurrency holders. During this limited launch phase, the platform opened to 500 crypto enthusiasts, achieving remarkable metrics and showcasing its potential.

Soft Launch Highlights:

Initial Float: $205,000

Users: 93 active participants

Transactions Completed: 1,068

Total Sales: $204,275.01

Gross USD Profit: Approximately $23,185.21

Crypto Profit: Approximately $40,885.00

These early results highlight the platform’s robust infrastructure and its ability to meet user demands seamlessly.

Tiered Usability for Maximum Flexibility:

Tier 1: Premium Access

Supported tokens: PYUSD, USDT, USDC, WETH, WBTC.

Unlimited gift card purchases within a 24-hour period.

Tier 2: BETA Extended Access (over 250 tokens on ETH, BNB, BASE, MATIC and ZEUS)

Maximum of $200 in gift card purchases per 24-hour period.

Designed to ensure platform stability during the testing phase, with purchase limits that may be adjusted over time to provide greater spendability.

How ShopwithCrypto.io Stands Out

While ShopwithCrypto.io's leading competitor excels in offerings such as mobile airtime refills and a private label POS card, ShopwithCrypto.io provides a distinct advantage with its unique features:

Token Support: ShopwithCrypto.io accepts over 250 tokens and wrapped coins, compared to its competitor's more limited selection of BTC, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, DOGE, LTC, and SOL.

ShopwithCrypto.io accepts over 250 tokens and wrapped coins, compared to its competitor's more limited selection of BTC, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, DOGE, LTC, and SOL. Ecosystem Integration: The platform supports tokens with utility within its community, providing access to over 12 million wallet holders.

The platform supports tokens with utility within its community, providing access to over 12 million wallet holders. Non-Custodial Structure: Unlike custodian-based platforms, ShopwithCrypto.io allows users to retain full control of their assets.

Unlike custodian-based platforms, ShopwithCrypto.io allows users to retain full control of their assets. Real-Time Payments: Transactions on ShopwithCrypto.io are processed using a float system that pays merchants in real time, ensuring digital gift cards are delivered instantly to customers.

Both platforms are excellent in their respective domains, and competition drives innovation. ShopwithCrypto.io is proud to contribute to the broader mission of bringing real-world utility to the crypto universe.

Community Feedback

The early adopters of ShopwithCrypto.io have shared overwhelmingly positive feedback:

"I can’t believe how easy it was. Bought an Albertsons gift card for some victory Steaks to celebrate the launch of SWC. When I bought it I immediately got an email. Clicked claim on my IPhone and it asked if I wanted to add it to my wallet. Of course I said yes than payment was too easy. Scanned phone and boom done!!" – G.K. "Used them at Target, Albertsons, Ebay, Panda Express, and Total wine. Not a single problem, hangup, or error. Wow! Crypto got me everything today!!!" – R.G. "To be able to take my family out to eat at Bahama Breeze was excellent! Seamless payment ..gave a tip ..all smiles with full bellies Priceless." – D.Y.



Join the ShopwithCrypto Community

Be part of the conversation and connect with other crypto enthusiasts in the ShopwithCrypto Group on TheAlley: https://www.thealley.io/group/swc.

A Message from Our CEO

“The success of ShopwithCrypto.io’s soft launch is a testament to the power of innovation and community support. We’re excited to offer a platform that not only broadens the utility of cryptocurrencies but also delivers real-time solutions for users worldwide,” said Marjorie Schaefer, CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is a leader in blockchain innovation, dedicated to creating solutions that connect users and businesses through decentralized technology. From decentralized exchanges to NFT platforms, Blaqclouds continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the crypto space.

About ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc.

ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc. is a Colorado-based blockchain technology company specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi) and scalable blockchain ecosystems. ZEUS has pioneered innovative blockchain applications, providing secure and efficient solutions for businesses and individuals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

theAlley.io

Blaqclouds, Inc.

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.