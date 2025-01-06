Rendever Launches Alcove Sanctuary: A New VR Application Featuring an AI Family Companion

VR app features Nova, the new embodied AI companion that sparks conversation and adventure from the comfort of the home

BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the company leading the industry in immersive technology for aging, today introduces its long-awaited consumer subscription available through its new virtual reality application, Alcove Sanctuary.

Building off what people know and love from the award-winning Alcove VR application, Alcove Sanctuary is designed to feel like a home away from home. People can customize their sanctuary with shared photos and uploaded videos, travel the world, revisit meaningful places, meditate in nature, listen to classical music, and engage with a new family-friendly AI companion, Nova.

The integrated subscription package includes:

Alcove Sanctuary: Rendever’s award-winning family-centered VR platform where members can connect in their own virtual space

Nova: Rendever’s brand-new voice-activated AI companion that makes VR accessible to users of all ages through natural conversation Nova can take people on tours throughout the world, teach new languages, and even create 3D models to adorn their new homes Generate art for the walls, change patterns in the Sanctuary, and even sculpt custom 3D models to place around the Sanctuary

RendeverLive: Immersive live sessions, featuring 40+ hours of weekly guided tours, games, and bucket list experiences, boasting thousands of perfect 10-star reviews (coming soon)

Family App: A companion mobile application available on all devices to customize experiences, view insights, and access saved memories

At the heart of the magic is Nova, which makes VR accessible for all ages by combining the roles of companion and guide into one charming, robotic friend.

Through natural conversation, users can navigate and customize their virtual environment, embark on guided tours worldwide, and share experiences with family members – all without touching a controller or navigating complex menus. Nova learns and adapts to each family member's interests and stories, recognizes emotional moments, and helps preserve meaningful memories that can be shared across generations through a collaborative memory box.

“Bringing Nova to life is a dream come true. At Rendever, we’ve long developed on behalf of a broader population, believing in a future where families everywhere can benefit from our approach. Nova is a major piece in the puzzle to make this a reality,” said Rendever CEO and cofounder Kyle Rand.

Alcove Sanctuary is designed to be continually customized, with the ability to instantly create 3D objects and art through generative AI features. Users can follow Nova’s recommendations and experiences, participate in live travel and engagement programming with expert hosts worldwide, learn from Rendever’s master minds on topics related to family health, or explore on their own.

“After finishing the largest clinical trial on families interacting through VR, a clear path developed. Nova is ready to play an important role in providing families a sense of peace, relaxation, and emotional well-being. We’re iterating quickly, and we have more studies in the works to focus on specific emotional pathways and caregiving journeys,” continued Rand.

This launch formalizes Rendever’s plans and provides its services to families on a distinctly broader scale. No matter where loved ones are aging, Rendever will now be available to help people build and engage in meaningful relationships with those they care most about.

Subscriptions start at $12.99 per month. Images and videos can be found in the press kit here .

Download Alcove Sanctuary and subscribe at www.rendever.com/alcove-sanctuary .

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, the platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections among populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. Rendever is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, two-time TIME Best Invention winner, and a TIME100 Most Influential Company. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar by Moburst for Rendever

elsa.anschuetz@moburst.com

