Finacity Announces Receipt of The CT District Export Council Award

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Global Advisors company, today announced that it was honored to receive the 2024 Connecticut District Export Council (“DEC”) Award at the Connecticut Manufacturing Summit in Hartford, CT. The award, presented by The CT DEC, Governor Lamont and Senator Blumenthal exemplifies excellence in cross border growth during the prior calendar year. Finacity Corporation continuously succeeds in providing working capital solutions on a global scale at the most efficient pricing. CT Congressman, Jim Himes adds, “I’m elated that Finacity was selected to receive the 2024 Connecticut District Export Council Award. Headquartered in Stamford, Finacity serves over 200 countries, encapsulating the spirit of this award which celebrates local companies with a global presence.”

About The CT District Export Council

U.S. District Export Councils encourage and support exports of goods and services that strengthen individual companies, stimulate U.S. economic growth, and create jobs. Export expansion activities are accomplished by working with the U.S. Department of Commerce's network of U.S. Commercial Service offices across the U.S. (www.trade.gov) to provide opportunities to promote greater export activity at the local level while developing a trade assistance network.

About Finacity

Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume in excess of US $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 210 countries and territories. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com .

