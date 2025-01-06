TEGNA Names Scott Dempsey President and General Manager at WLTX in Columbia, South Carolina

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that Scott Dempsey has been named president and general manager at WLTX, TEGNA’s CBS affiliate serving Columbia, South Carolina, effective today. In his role, Dempsey is responsible for overseeing the station’s operations across all platforms, as well as driving results for advertisers.

Dempsey was vice president and general manager at WBTV, a market-leading CBS affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina, from 2015-2022. During his tenure, the station achieved the top position in the market for the first time in thirty-five years, maintaining a consistent ranking within the top two in Charlotte. During his time at Charlotte, Dempsey also served as a regional vice president for Raycom Media responsible for overseeing WBTV, WIS-TV in Columbia, SC, WFXG-TV in Augusta, GA and WTOC-TV in Savannah, GA.

Prior to his general manager roles, Dempsey held a variety of sales positions at ABC National Sales, WABC-TV in New York, and WFTS-TV in Tampa, Florida. Dempsey also did a seven-year stint as an entrepreneur and chief executive officer at a Florida-based home building business.

“Beyond Scott's impressive track record as a general manager, he brings a wealth of sales expertise and a keen entrepreneurial spirit to WLTX,” said Richard Dyer, senior vice president, media operations, TEGNA. “I have full confidence that Scott will lead the WLTX team to even greater viewer and revenue growth and create new opportunities to serve the Midlands region.”

“Local media brands like WLTX aren't just delivering information—they're shaping the conversation, fostering trust, and making a real difference in people's lives, whether through breaking news, weather coverage or impactful stories,” said Dempsey. “I'm thrilled to join the WLTX team, a station with a rich legacy of news leadership and community engagement. Together, we'll amplify that influence, leveraging new technologies and platforms to ensure that WLTX continues to be a trusted and innovative resource for our viewers, no matter how they tune in.”

Dempsey served as president of the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters and member of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. He was on the CEO Council of the Savannah Chamber of Commerce and served as council member for the Tourism Leadership Council of Greater Savannah. He also served on St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Regional Board of Directors and the Board of Directors of the Coast Empire United Way. He graduated with a B.S. degree in Business Communications from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida.

