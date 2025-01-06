Leawo 2025 New Year Promotion: DVD Ripper Freebie and Up to 50% OFF on Blu-ray Tools

Leawo is celebrating the 2025 New Year with exclusive giveaways and discounts. The 2025 New Year campaign is offering DVD Ripper for free and up to 50% off on Blu-ray tools

Shenzhen, China, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the 2025 New Year, Leawo has announced its 2025 New Year Giveaway & Specials Campaign . The campaign offers a DVD Ripper freebie. Participants can get discounts of up to 50% on Leawo’s Blu-ray software during the promotion.











FREE Gift - Leawo DVD Ripper



During the promotion, Leawo marks its DVD Ripper as a free gift. This DVD Ripper could convert DVDs into video/audio formats like MP4, MKV, AVI, WMV, MP3, etc., so as to let people watch and edit the DVDs on many devices easily.



As part of the promotion, the DVD Ripper is given out for free on the dedicated campaign page. With a retail value of $29.95, this giveaway is an exceptional opportunity for people to elevate their media library at no cost.



Up to 50% Off on Blu-ray Solutions



A highlight of this New Year’s specials is Leawo Blu-ray Copy . This copy software can copy and back up their Blu-ray/DVD movies to discs , folders, or ISO files in 3 modes: 1:1 full movie, movie-only, and custom mode. People can customize their backups freely while retaining original quality, including menus and subtitles. During the campaign, the lifetime license for Leawo Blu-ray Copy is just for $59.97, down from its regular price of $99.95.



The sale extends to various other Leawo Blu-ray products. During the promotion, other Blu-ray tools like Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, and Blu-ray Cinavia Removal are discounted by 40%. Meanwhile, the 2-in-1 Blu-ray toolkit, which combines Blu-ray Copy and Blu-ray Ripper, is on sale at $99.94, which is 50% off the regular price.



The "2025 New Year Giveaway & Specials" by Leawo combines industry-leading software with irresistible holiday offers. From the DVD Ripper freebie to discounted Blu-ray solutions, the promotion caters to diverse multimedia needs. With the event running until January 15, 2025, participants have a limited time to explore these incredible deals and transform their digital entertainment experience. For more information, please visit Leawo’s official promotion page to secure gifts and savings.



About Leawo



Leawo Software Co., Ltd, a professional software company based in Shenzhen, China, aims to provide a one-stop multimedia solution for people around the world. Its products cover CleverGet, Video Converter, Blu-ray Ripper, DVD Ripper, UHD Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, DVD Creator, UHD Creator, Blu-ray Copy, DVD Copy, UHD Copy, Cinavia Removal, 6-in-1 Blu-ray Player, PhotoIns, etc.

Steven Zhang Chief Executive Officer Leawo Software +86-755-26553081-8013 support@leawo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.