Join LOBO EV’s Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on January 8

WUXI, China, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the “Company”), an innovative e-bicycle, e-moped, e-tricycle, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttle designer, developer, manufacturer and seller, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on January 8, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature LOBO Board Member Harry Schulman, who will share insight into the Company’s plans to accelerate growth and profitability in 2025 and beyond. LOBO presents an attractive value proposition underpinned by its strategic growth initiatives and solid performance across key segments. With an established track record and a focus on becoming an OEM and ODM leader in the intelligent urban e-bike, e-trike, and off-highway four-wheeled electric vehicles market over the next decade, LOBO is poised for significant growth. The Company has recently invested a significant amount of funds and efforts in developing intelligent products, like robotic lawn mowers, smart hospital beds, and smart mobility scooters for the elderly. LOBO is also developing robotic products based on a four-legged wheeled robot as a universal platform of vehicles, in preparation for the arrival of the era of intelligent robots.

A live Q&A session with Schulman will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y_qp34LZQhOFcSjj1_HubA#/registration

Questions can be pre-submitted to LOBO@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.

LOBO is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles such as golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons and robotic and smart products. Leveraging its cutting-edge technologies in connectivity, multimedia interactive systems and artificial intelligence, LOBO re-defines and develops its products in order to provide users with convenient, affordable and pleasant driving experiences. For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and http://www.loboai.com/. Any information displayed on, or that can be accessed through, our website or any other website or any social media is not a part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the expected closing date of the public offering and the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors,” “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects,” “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC (File No. 001-41981) on April 30, 2024. LOBO undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Contact:

For more information, contact:

Zane Xu

IR Manager

ir@loboai.com

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1 (407) 644-4256

LOBO@redchip.com

