UAV Corp (UMAV) Working on Securing $1.5 Billion in Contracts and Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Atlantic Industrial Group

WEWAHITCHKA-PORT ST JOE, Fla., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV) had an outstanding 2024, marked by groundbreaking innovations, strategic alliances, and significant advancements in key markets. Looking to 2025 we’re focused on securing $1.5 billion in contracts, unveiling innovations like the DART SA70-12, and expanding our state-of-the-art facilities, including the "SKY" hangar. With sustainability, innovation, and financial strength at our core, we’re driving the future of aerospace and unmanned systems. For more details, including insights from the CEO, please view the full letter on OTCMarkets.com at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/UMAV/overview.

Building on this momentum, UAV Corp is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG), integrating AIG’s newly acquired Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) technologies into Skyborne Technology’s cutting-edge facilities in Gulf County, Florida. This collaboration, supported by a licensing agreement, combines the strengths of both companies to develop next-generation VTOL systems.

Under the agreement, AIG will manufacture and develop its advanced airframes using Skyborne Technology’s manufacturing facility in Wewahitchka, Florida with future new Generation 3D printing systems and infrastructure. Concurrently, UAV Corp will advance its innovative platforms, ensuring seamless integration between AIG’s VTOL technologies and UAV Corp’s proprietary systems.

“This is an exciting step forward in UAV Corp’s mission to lead the aerospace industry with transformative technologies,” said Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp. “Our collaboration with AIG enables us to leverage shared resources, including engineering expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities. Together, we are creating a cohesive platform that will set new standards in VTOL innovation.”

AIG’s acquisition of VTOL technologies includes 20 years of research data, advanced airframes, and the renowned Verticopter, Converticopter, and Elytron vehicles, which have earned certificates of completion from NASA and Ames Laboratory. These technologies, combined with UAV Corp’s expertise, will produce the most maneuverable and efficient VTOL platforms on the market.

Engineers from both companies are working closely to integrate their respective systems, enabling interoperability and maximizing performance across platforms. This collaborative manufacturing approach will streamline production, ensure the highest quality standards, and accelerate the commercialization of these groundbreaking technologies.

In December 2024, the Board of Directors implemented a substantial reduction in the company’s authorized share count as part of its broader strategic objectives. Early next week, the Board will reconvene to deliberate on the potential for an additional reduction, underscoring its continued commitment to optimizing the company’s capital structure and acting in the best interests of its shareholders. This initiative reflects the company’s steadfast dedication to enhancing long-term shareholder value.

About UAV Corp/Skyborne Technology, Inc.

UAV Corp is a premier developer of manned and unmanned aerial vehicle technologies, specializing in highly maneuverable, lighter-than-air systems and cutting-edge aerial platforms. With decades of experience and innovation, UAV Corp is committed to delivering reliable, transformative solutions for commercial and government applications. For more information, visit www.uavcorp.net.

Michael Lawson, CEO

mlawson@uavcorp.net

About Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG)

Atlantic Industrial Group specializes in manufacturing and defense solutions, focusing on the acquisition and production of advanced airframe and subsurface vehicle designs. AIG’s technologies emphasize efficiency, scalability, and innovation, with applications across diverse industries. For more information, visit www.atlanticindustrialgroup.com.

Maceo Remy, CRO

mremy@atlanticindustrialgroup.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable; and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Michael Lawson, CEO

mlawson@uavcorp.net

115 County Road 381

Wewahitchka, Florida 32465

