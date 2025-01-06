Brooke McKeever Selected as Top Executive of the Year in Light Therapy by IAOTP

Brooke McKeever honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brooke McKeever, Founder and CEO of UltraRed Light, has been recognized as the 2025 Top Executive Of The Year in Light Therapy by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This prestigious honor highlights Ms. McKeever’s transformative contributions to Photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy, her exceptional leadership, and her dedication to advancing holistic health worldwide.With over 17 years of experience in light therapy, Ms. McKeever has cemented her status as an industry leader. Her journey began in 2000 as a client of light therapy and intensified in 2008 when a debilitating car accident left her with a cervical spine injury. Facing the prospect of invasive surgery, she chose PBM therapy and successfully healed herself, avoiding surgery altogether. This life-altering experience fueled her passion for the science of light, inspiring her to build a career that empowers others to experience the same transformative benefits. Initially, there was not a demand for the knowledge of red light therapy in the health industry as there is today.Together with her husband Jeff, Ms. McKeever established UltraRed Light, a premier light therapy clinic in Newport Beach, CA. The business has since flourished, helping clients address a wide range of health concerns, including chronic pain, inflammation, immune imbalances, gut health, brain health, and even beauty optimization. By combining state-of-the-art LightMD Mark II PBM therapy devices with custom-tailored protocols, Ms. McKeever and her team deliver measurable results, such as reversing cellular age by up to five years in just four months for one of their most challenging cases.Light therapy, known as Photobiomodulation (PBM) in the scientific community, is a treatment that uses specific wavelengths of light to penetrate the skin and stimulate cellular processes. This technology enhances mitochondrial function—effectively charging the cells’ "batteries"—to increase ATP (adenosine triphosphate) production, the energy currency of cells. This increased energy output allows cells to perform at their optimum levels, resulting in improved healing, reduced inflammation, and pain relief.PBM therapy is non-invasive, fast-acting, and highly effective. Studies have shown its ability to accelerate recovery from injuries, illness, and chronic conditions, and its applications range from alleviating knee and back pain to reducing stress and improving overall vitality. The LightMD Mark II PBM therapy devices used at UltraRed Light combine precise light wavelengths with pulsed frequencies that target specific tissues, using vibrations and octaves to amplify healing effects and restore balance.In addition to her work at UltraRed Light, Ms. McKeever is a leading sales and training representative for LightMD, Inc. She works closely with health practitioners and wellness professionals to integrate PBM technology into their businesses, providing hands-on training, protocol development, and ongoing support. This dual role allows her to expand the reach of PBM, ensuring more people worldwide have access to its benefits.Ms. McKeever’s expertise extends beyond her clinic. She is a trusted wellness consultant, offering personalized solutions to help individuals and organizations optimize health and performance. Her consulting services include designing wellness retreats that combine PBM therapy with holistic practices to create transformative experiences for participants. She works with corporations to integrate PBM technology into their employee wellness programs, emphasizing the role of light in reducing stress, improving productivity, and enhancing overall well-being.A seasoned public speaker, Ms. McKeever has been a keynote speaker on topics such as transcranial PBM and its profound effects on brain health and overall well-being. She also leads workshops and live events that educate practitioners and the public about the science and benefits of light therapy.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, shared: “Ms. McKeever is not only an outstanding expert in her field but also an inspiring leader who has elevated the practice of light therapy to new heights. Her dedication to innovation and education makes her a true visionary, and we look forward to celebrating her success at this year’s gala.”Ms. McKeever holds a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology from the University of California, Santa Cruz. Her scientific background has informed her evidence-based approach to PBM therapy, making her a trusted authority in the health and wellness industry.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. McKeever has received numerous accolades. She was awarded the Distinguished Humanitarian Award (2021) by Marquis Who’s Who, and UltraRed Light has been recognized as LUX Life Magazine’s Best Light Therapy Studio (2023, 2024). In addition to being named IAOTP's 2025 Top Executive in Light Therapy, she will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and is under consideration for the Empowered Woman Award. Ms. McKeever will be formally honored at the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala, hosted at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December.Looking back, Ms. McKeever attributes her success to her perseverance and mentors she had along the way. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field of light therapy.To learn more about Ms. McKeever, LightMD, and UltraRed Light, visit https://www.LightMD.com and https://www.ultraredlighttherapy.com These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

