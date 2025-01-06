MIT Student Shares Educational and Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation celebrates the success of Nickeisha Cuthbert after receiving STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to announce the continued success of Nickeisha Cuthbert after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2022. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Nickeisha Cuthbert received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during her senior year at Claflin University, where she plans to pursue a degree in biological engineering.

Since receiving the scholarship, Cuthbert has been accepted as a graduate student in Biological Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she is currently in her second year. She works in a lab that focuses on infectious diseases, particularly malaria. She plans to pursue a career in biotechnology and hopes to develop a tool to optimize diagnostic blood tests.

“Nickeisha has so much potential, as her acceptance to grad school at MIT shows. We are happy to be a part of her journey," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Cuthbert’s success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

