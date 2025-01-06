Submit Release
Kailera Therapeutics to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing a broad pipeline of next-generation therapies for the treatment of obesity and related conditions, today announced that Ron Renaud, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday, January 14, at 10:30 a.m. PT.

About Kailera Therapeutics 
Kailera Therapeutics (Kailera) is developing a broad, advanced, and differentiated portfolio of clinical-stage injectable and oral therapies for the treatment of obesity and related conditions. Kailera’s most advanced program, KAI-9531 (being developed in China as HRS9531), is an injectable GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist that has demonstrated positive results in Phase 2 trials in obesity and type 2 diabetes in China. The Company is also advancing a diversified pipeline leveraging several mechanisms and routes of delivery, including oral administration. Kailera’s mission is to develop next-generation weight management therapies that give people the power to transform their lives and elevate their overall health. The Company is based in Waltham, MA and San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.kailera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X

Contact Information
Maura Gavaghan 
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations 
maura.gavaghan@kailera.com 


