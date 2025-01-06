Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (CBIH) Announces Partnership with Stephen Gould for Manufacturing and Distribution of Medical Products

HOUSTON, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (OTCMKTS: CBIH) is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Stephen Gould, marking a monumental step forward in the manufacturing and distribution of CBIH’s advanced medical product line. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to excellence and innovation in the healthcare industry.

Stephen Gould, a company with a remarkable presence in over 40 locations across six countries, brings an extraordinary legacy of expertise to this partnership. Known for its tailored, locally-oriented solutions, Stephen Gould’s robust global network and prestigious client portfolio—including Walmart, The Children’s Place, GoPro, and Verizon—make it the perfect ally in CBIH’s mission to transform lives through science-backed medical products.

“This partnership is a moment of immense pride for CBIH, as it enables us to fast-track the delivery of our innovative formulations to market,” says Rosangel Andrades, CBIH R&D Director.

With over 80 years of experience and a well-deserved reputation as one of the largest distributors in the United States, Stephen Gould embodies the operational excellence and industry reach that aligns perfectly with our vision. Their unparalleled capabilities in logistics, production management, product marketing, fulfillment, design, and inventory control provide the ideal foundation for this collaboration.

Under the agreement, CBIH will contribute its proprietary medical formulations, while Stephen Gould will take the lead in manufacturing and distribution operations. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to bringing transformative medical products to patients swiftly and efficiently. We are ecstatic to announce that the first wave of products is set to launch in the first quarter of 2025, a milestone that we could not have achieved without the expertise and commitment of our partners at Stephen Gould.

This partnership reaffirms CBIH’s unwavering commitment to delivering quality, science-driven medical solutions. With Stephen Gould’s support, we are confident in our ability to expand our market reach and operational efficiency.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

