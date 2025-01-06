Perspective Therapeutics Appoints Juan Graham, MBA as Chief Financial Officer

SEATTLE, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body, today announced the appointment of Juan Graham as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective as of January 6, 2025. In connection with the transition, Jonathan Hunt will no longer serve as CFO but will continue serving as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer (CAO).

“In less than 18 months, Perspective has delivered initial clinical data for two new potential medicines based on its next generation targeted radiopharmaceutical technology platform, and is poised to do more in the next 18 months while building the manufacturing infrastructure to enable broader availability of our medicines. As we progress with our platform development, we are strengthening the finance function to support our growth by adding Juan as our CFO and having Jonathan remain in the role of CAO,” said Thijs Spoor, Perspective's CEO. “Juan’s strategic mindset and financial leadership to deliver our vision will be a valuable addition to the executive team. I would also like to thank Jonathan for his continuing commitment and dedication that contribute greatly to our achievements.”

Mr. Graham added, “I am excited to join Perspective at this critical point in the Company’s development, as we are working to deliver further progress on two clinical programs, initial data on a third clinical program, and advance multiple new programs into the clinic. I’m looking forward to helping propel the Company’s growth and scale in the coming years.”

Mr. Graham is a seasoned finance executive with nearly 25 years of global experience in life sciences. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Graham served as Chief Financial Officer of FibroGen, a global emerging growth biopharmaceutical company. In his role at FibroGen, Mr. Graham led global finance with responsibilities for capital formation and allocation activities while supporting strategic licensing and partnership initiatives. Prior to FibroGen, Mr. Graham spent nearly 20 years with Johnson & Johnson, where he held multiple finance and business development roles of increasing responsibility at the corporate level as well as leadership positions in multiple divisions across the globe. Mr. Graham earned his MBA from McGill University and a bachelor’s degree in business from Tec de Monterrey (ITESM).

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting moieties which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.

The Company’s melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary 212Pb generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

