Beyond Oil Expands into Mexican Frying Market with Distribution Agreement with Fármacy México and Expands Investor Relations to Reach New Audiences

First collaboration in Latin America Marks a Significant Commercial Milestone in Beyond Oil’s Accelerating Global Expansion Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce that it has achieved a significant commercial milestone with its first distribution agreement in Mexico. Pursuant to a distribution agreement (the “Mexico Distribution Agreement”) with Fármacy México, a leading company in distribution of innovative products for food, industrial, agro-food and pharmaceutical sectors in Mexico, Beyond Oil has granted Fármacy México non-exclusive distribution rights to sell the Beyond Oil product in Mexico. This collaboration also marks Beyond Oil’s first activity in Latin American markets as part of its accelerating global expansion strategy.

Pursuant to the Distribution Agreement which was executed on October 30, 2024, Beyond Oil has received payment from Fármacy México for its first order and has recently made the shipment, with initial customer sales expected to commence in Mexico in the near future.





Image: [left] Fármacy México Founders, Leo Kan and Alfonso Kan [right] Beyond Oil Product



Leo Kan, CEO of Fármacy México, commented, “Since its establishment in 2014, Fármacy México has been committed to providing high-quality and cutting-edge solutions for all of our customers in the food industry. The Beyond Oil product completely fits within our vision of improving food quality for consumers in the Mexican market. We are very excited to be commencing on this journey with Jonathan Or and the whole Beyond Oil team in Mexico.”

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil, commented: “We are extremely proud to be expanding into the restaurant market in Latin America. Our global market penetration strategy is producing significant results and Beyond Oil remains strongly committed to accelerating the pace and geographic scope of our expansion in Latin America and beyond, targeting new pilots and sales in additional international markets. We are glad to welcome Leo Kan and his team at Fármacy México to the Beyond Oil family as an important first step into this growing market.”





Expanding Investor Relations Services for English and German-Speaking Audiences

Pursuant to CSE Policy 7.3, Beyond Oil also announces that it has signed a new engagement (the “Arx Consulting Agreement”) with Arx Consulting Ltd. (“Arx” or the “Consultant”), a leading capital markets data and strategy firm, to support the Company in expanding its brand awareness, market positioning and investor relations to new German and English-speaking audiences including through digital multi-media platforms and partners. Onboarding will commence shortly following the signing of the Arx Consulting Agreement and approval of the CSE on January 4, 2025, with the services estimated to commence towards the end of January 2025. The Arx Consulting Agreement includes a one-time fee of US$370,000, for a contractual period of up to six months. Arx is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, with its corporate office at 22 Rothschild Blvd., and operates internationally with clients in the US, Canada, Europe, and Israel. The Consultant can be reached at beyondoil@arxadvisory.com or by telephone at 1-315-203-5471.





Consulting Services Agreement

Pursuant to CSE Policy 6, Beyond Oil also announces that it has entered into a consulting services agreement (the “Consulting Services Agreement”) with Pliancy Consulting Group Ltd. (“Pliancy”) in respect of certain consulting and services to Beyond Oil. The Consulting Services Agreement was entered into on January 4, 2025, has a term of six months, and provides that the services will commence shortly after signing. The Consulting Services Agreement includes a one-time fee of C$200,000, plus GST (the “Fee”), which has been paid in the form of 149,386 common shares including GST (the “Payment Shares”). The amount of Payment Shares was determined based on the average closing price of the Company’s common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange during the last 21-trading days preceding the date of signing. The Payment Shares are subject to a four month plus one day hold period, pursuant to applicable securities laws.





About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is an innovative food tech company in the health sector, with over 15 years dedicated to disruptive solutions and has registered patents in Israel, the USA and Europe, as well as clearance from the FDA, the Ministry of Health in Israel and Health Canada. The Beyond Oil product mitigates cancer and cardiovascular risks in fried and processed foods consumed in our day-to-day lives. Beyond Oil provides a disruptive solution for food-processing and food-service companies striving to produce & serve healthier food, increase sustainability, while improving food quality and saving their costs. For more information, visit our website at: www.beyondoil.co.





About Fármacy México

Fármacy México is a leading company in distribution of innovative products for food, industrial, agro-food and pharmaceutical sectors in Mexico. Since its establishment in 2014, it remains committed to providing high-quality and cutting-edge solutions for their customers. Its mission is to be the preferred partner for its customers, delivering innovative products and solutions that meet their needs and expectations, always focusing on quality, safety, and service. It offers the following products and services: (a) solutions for the food industry; (b) high-quality agro-food products; (c) distribution of innovative pharmaceutical products; and (d) technical and commercial consulting.





Contacts

Jonathan Or

CEO and Co-founder

Phone: +972 52-601-0680

info@beyondoil.co

ARX | Capital Markets Advisors

North American Equities Desk

beyondoil@arxadvisory.com

Fármacy México

Toluca, Estado de Mexico, Mexico

Leo Kan

Phone: +52-5513999264

Email: leandrokan@hotmail.com





Forward Looking Statement and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to website have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

