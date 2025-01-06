Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines , Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that it will be presenting a corporate overview at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, CA at the Westin St. Francis Hotel on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 2:15pm PST.

A live webcast of the event will be available through this link. A replay of the event will also be available through the “Upcoming & Recent Events” page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com, for 30 days.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Investor Contact: Praxis Precision Medicines investors@praxismedicines.com 857-702-9452 Media Contact: Dan Ferry LifeSci Advisors Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 617-430-7576

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.