Brera Holdings Board Member Goran Pandev Appointed Sports Director of North Macedonia's National Teams

Milan, Italy and Dublin, Ireland, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA “Brera Holdings,” “Brera,” the “Company”), an Ireland-based, international holding Company dedicated to expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, announced that Goran Pandev, member of its Board of Directors, has been appointed as the Sports Director of all national teams by the Football Federation of Macedonia (FFM), as of December 22, 2024.

Pandev, a legendary figure in Macedonian football, brings a wealth of experience to this pivotal role. His illustrious career includes notable achievements with top European clubs and a significant impact on the international stage with North Macedonia. As the founder and most recently president of FC AP Brera Strumica (“Brera Strumica,” formerly Akademija Pandev), Pandev has been instrumental in nurturing young talent and promoting football development in the region.

Established in 2010 by Pandev, Brera Strumica has rapidly ascended through the ranks of Macedonian football. Starting as a youth academy, it registered a senior team in 2014 and achieved promotion to the Macedonian First League by 2017. The club clinched the Macedonian Football Cup in 2019 and secured a runner-up position in the Macedonian First League during the 2021–2022 season. In 2023, following its acquisition by Brera Holdings, the club rebranded as FC AP Brera Strumica, reflecting its integration into Brera's international sports portfolio.

In his new capacity as Sports Director, Pandev will oversee the strategic direction and development of North Macedonia's national football teams, aiming to elevate their performance on the international stage. This appointment reflects his enduring commitment to advancing football in his homeland.

Brera Holdings CEO, Pierre Galoppi, commented, "We are delighted to see Goran take on this prestigious role with the Football Federation of Macedonia. His leadership and vision have been invaluable to Brera Holdings, and we are confident that he will bring the same dedication and success to the national teams."

Brera Holdings remains committed to supporting football development globally and views Pandev's appointment as a significant step towards strengthening its ties with national football organizations.

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024 Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a three-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

