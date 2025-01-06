Rising Demand for Precision Printing in Food, Pharma, and E-Commerce Sectors Fuels Growth of Thermal Inkjet Printers Industry: CAGR of 4.1% Projected Through 2035 | FMI

Canada’s Smart Packaging Trend Drives Growth in Thermal Inkjet Printer Market: With a projected CAGR of 3.7%, the adoption of sustainable, customizable, and traceable packaging solutions in sectors like food, electronics, and cosmetics fuels increased demand for versatile thermal inkjet printing technology.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermal inkjet printer industry is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.82 billion in 2025 to USD 4.22 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% over the forecast period. This growth trajectory builds on the revenue of USD 2.71 billion generated in 2024, fueled by increased demand across industries, particularly food & beverage, e-commerce, and pharmaceuticals.

The thermal inkjet printer Industry is driven by increasing demand for precise, high-speed, and cost-effective printing solutions across industries. These printers are widely adopted in sectors such as packaging, healthcare, and consumer goods for applications like product labeling, barcoding, and variable data printing. Their ability to deliver high-resolution output on various substrates, coupled with low maintenance requirements, makes them a preferred choice for businesses prioritizing efficiency and quality.

Key trends shaping the Industry include advancements in ink formulations, enabling compatibility with diverse materials like plastics, metals, and glass. Additionally, the shift towards eco-friendly, water-based inks aligns with global sustainability goals, attracting environmentally conscious manufacturers. The integration of smart technologies, such as IoT-enabled printers, is further enhancing operational efficiency by providing real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Geographically, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to witness robust growth due to the expanding manufacturing sector and increased adoption of automated packaging solutions. The e-commerce boom and rising demand for customizable packaging are also fueling market expansion.

How does Eye-catching Printing attracting Customers Generate Demand for the Thermal Inkjet Printer?

Packaging printing by thermal printing is becoming very popular. The technology is portable and makes it easier than ever to produce packaging labels of higher quality. Customers can quickly recognize a product by its label on a long shelf of competing goods. The label may contain a range of information that aids consumers in making decisions. On the label, there are imaginative images, logos, product messaging, and even details about the sustainability of the materials used to make the product. The thermal inkjet printer produces eye-catching designs that may draw clients’ attention.

Without the need for toner or ribbons, contemporary thermal printer can create color labels and flexible packaging. The zero ink printing technology, which is currently offered for a variety of packaging applications is now developed and this will create a huge growth opportunity for the target market.

How does the Versatile Printing Ability of the Thermal Inkjet Printer Propel the Demand?

The thermal inkjet printer is capable enough to print on various types of paper such as plain paper, textured stationery, glossy paper, etc., and on fabrics, while the conventional laser printers are designed to print on A4 size papers. Also, the thermal inkjet printer is used for marking and coding on various substrates such as plastic containers, films, bags, pouches, etc. The Inkjet printer head has no contact with the substrate to be printed upon, hence even the large substrate can be printed by a small printer. The inkjet printer provides direct-to-object printing. The office and home-based thermal inkjet printer is compact and small and can be moved quickly from one place to another as compared to the laser printer which is heavy and more substantial in size.





Fundamental Understandings

Food & Beverage Industry: A Major Driver

Accounting for over 42% of the market share in 2025, the food & beverage industry remains a significant end-use sector for thermal inkjet printers. Stringent food safety regulations necessitate the accurate printing of critical information—such as manufacturing and expiry dates, nutritional details, and batch numbers—on packaging solutions. Thermal inkjet printers offer unparalleled precision and reliability, making them indispensable in ensuring compliance with global food safety standards.

Precision Printing Meets Pharmaceutical Needs

The medical and pharmaceutical packaging sectors are rapidly adopting thermal inkjet printers due to their ability to deliver high-resolution, contamination-free printing. These printers are instrumental in marking packaging and medical devices with essential details like dosage instructions, batch numbers, barcodes, and QR codes.

Thermal inkjet technology's compliance with serialization and traceability regulations further drives its adoption. Its use of fast-drying, durable inks ensures the longevity of printed information throughout the supply chain, enhancing safety and efficacy in pharmaceutical environments.

E-commerce Growth Boosts Labeling Demand

The rise of e-commerce has significantly increased the demand for efficient labeling solutions, with thermal inkjet printers emerging as a preferred choice. Capable of printing shipping labels, barcodes, product tags, and invoices with speed and precision, these printers are well-suited to meet the high-volume demands of online retail logistics.

“Thermal inkjet printers are playing a pivotal role in ensuring compliance with food safety regulations while delivering efficiency and precision in labeling,” Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI). “This capability makes them indispensable in industries where accurate product information is critical to consumer safety and regulatory adherence.”

Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/thermal-inkjet-printer-market

Global Thermal Inkjet Printer Market: Historical Sales (2020-2024) vs. Future Demand (2025-2035)

The global thermal inkjet printer Industry exhibited steady growth between 2020 and 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. Market valuation increased from USD 2.37 billion in 2020 to USD 2.71 billion in 2024. This growth was driven by the rising demand for high-resolution, on-demand printing solutions across packaging, labeling, and logistics. Technological advancements in printhead design and ink formulations further enhanced printing efficiency and quality, fostering greater adoption. The expansion of the e-commerce industry also significantly contributed to market growth during this period.

Looking ahead, the thermal inkjet printer market is set to accelerate, driven by evolving needs and technological innovations. From 2025 to 2035, the market is anticipated to benefit from a growing emphasis on sustainability and complex printing solutions required across industries such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, and consumer goods. The integration of automation and IoT technologies is expected to pave the way for innovative applications in smart packaging and product traceability, enhancing supply chain efficiency.

With the continued focus on precise, cost-effective, and sustainable printing solutions, the thermal inkjet printer market is poised to grow robustly, addressing the increasing complexity and scale of global printing requirements.

Category-wise Insights

Which Ink Type is Majorly Preferred for the Thermal Inkjet Printer?

Under the ink type category, UV-curable inks dominate the thermal printer market. The UV-curable ink is cured and pragmatic to the substrate or media by UV light. The print is already dry when it leaves the printer, which enables a speedy delivery request to be fulfilled. Printing is achievable on non-absorbent materials including metal, glass, and plastic.

To give ideas form, the components of colors of the ink are directly dried and bonded to the substrate or media by UV radiation, and the ink releases very little VOC (volatile organic compounds).UV ink can print vivid and lovely colors on heat-hypersensitive materials like PVC, PET, and more due to the very less heat generation of LED-UV light. It allows for effective broadcaster treatment by digital printing on demand even with UV-curable color ink, the briefing treatment can improve the adhesive performance of inorganic materials such as metals and ceramics.

Which End Use offers Productive Growth Opportunity for the Global Thermal Inkjet Printer Market?

Based on end use, the food & beverage segment is projected to offer productive growth opportunities for the global thermal inkjet printer market. The same segment is projected to expand 1.6x the current market value during the forecast period. To maintain the productivity of the manufacturing line, a high-speed, high-quality printer is required. For food producers, high-quality printing clarity has become crucial. Thermal inkjet printer offers a resolution of up to 600 dpi, which is incredibly high. Due to the versatility, demand will increase as more manufacturers attempt to set their brands apart from one another.

This is because there are many different forms of food packaging that we see in supermarkets. Several substrates are appropriate for thermal printers. A printer can print alphanumeric text (in true typefaces), graphics, logos, QR codes, 2D data matrix codes, and more thanks to the hundreds of nozzles inside each print head. These printing systems are quick to set up, simple to operate, and simple to interface with existing technologies. The use of thermal inkjet printers enables food packaging printing to maintain high standards of efficiency and security.





Country-wise insights for the Thermal Inkjet Printer Market, highlighting the forecasted growth, key trends, and market opportunities:

Country CAGR (2025–2035) Key Trends & Insights USA 2.8% Stable growth driven by high demand in food & beverage packaging, labeling, and barcoding. Increasing adoption of TIJ for its cost-efficiency and environmental benefits. Germany 2.0% Growing packaging demand, particularly in food & beverage sectors, boosts TIJ printer adoption. Rising preference for direct-to-package printing over labeling due to material savings. China 4.0% Strong expansion driven by the industrial sector's demand for cost-effective, high-quality printing solutions, especially in manufacturing and packaging. UK 2.4% Increasing demand for TIJ in packaging and retail, with a focus on efficiency and sustainability, particularly in personalized packaging. Spain 3.3% Growth in packaging and labeling industries, especially food & beverage. Emphasis on high-resolution printing and reduced production costs. India 4.8% Rapid industrial growth, especially in e-commerce and packaging, increases demand for flexible, customizable printing solutions like TIJ. Canada 3.7% Smart packaging trend fosters growth. TIJ adoption rises in food, electronics, and cosmetics sectors due to its ability to print on diverse substrates and support sustainability.

Key Players in Thermal Inkjet Printer Industry

Videojet Technologies Inc.

InkJet, Inc.

Domino Printing Sciences plc

Docod Precision Group Co., Ltd.

Squid Ink.

United Barcode Systems

ATD UK.

HSA Systems A/S

ID Technology, LLC

ProMach

Classic Industries

Canon, Inc.

Fam International

Seiko Epson Corporation

Hitachi Industrial Equipment & Solutions America, LLC.



Thermal Inkjet Printer Market Segmentation

By Substrate Type:

In terms of substrate, the thermal inkjet printer market is divided into paper, plastic sheets, glass and metal.

By Ink Type:

By ink type, the thermal inkjet printer market is segmented into aqueous / water-based inks, solvent-based inks, UV curable inks and phase change ink/ hot melt inks.

By Technology:

In terms of technology, the thermal inkjet printer market is segmented into thermal bubble inkjet printing and piezoelectric inkjet printing.

By Printer Type:

By printer type, the thermal inkjet printer market is segmented into industrial, desktop and portable.

By End Use:

End users in the thermal inkjet printer market include food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, electrical & electronics, chemical, automotive and other industries. The food industry further includes bakery & confectionary, dairy products, fresh produce, baby food, pet food, ready to eat and other food products. The beverages segment include alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. The homecare sector is sub-segmented into toiletries, laundry care, personal hygiene and air fresheners.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

French Translation

L' industrie mondiale des imprimantes à jet d'encre thermique devrait passer d'environ 2,82 milliards USD en 2025 à 4,22 milliards USD d'ici 2035, ce qui reflète un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 4,1 % sur la période de prévision. Cette trajectoire de croissance s'appuie sur les revenus de 2,71 milliards USD générés en 2024, alimentés par une demande accrue dans tous les secteurs, notamment l'alimentation et les boissons, le commerce électronique et les produits pharmaceutiques.

L'industrie des imprimantes à jet d'encre thermique est stimulée par une demande croissante de solutions d'impression précises, rapides et rentables dans tous les secteurs. Ces imprimantes sont largement adoptées dans des secteurs tels que l'emballage, la santé et les biens de consommation pour des applications telles que l'étiquetage de produits, le codage à barres et l'impression de données variables. Leur capacité à fournir des résultats haute résolution sur divers substrats, associée à de faibles besoins de maintenance, en fait un choix privilégié pour les entreprises privilégiant l'efficacité et la qualité.

Les principales tendances qui façonnent l’industrie comprennent les avancées dans les formulations d’encre, permettant la compatibilité avec divers matériaux comme les plastiques, les métaux et le verre. En outre, l’évolution vers des encres écologiques à base d’eau s’aligne sur les objectifs mondiaux de durabilité, attirant les fabricants soucieux de l’environnement. L’intégration de technologies intelligentes, telles que les imprimantes compatibles IoT, améliore encore l’efficacité opérationnelle en offrant une surveillance en temps réel et une maintenance prédictive.

Sur le plan géographique, les économies émergentes d’Asie-Pacifique et d’Amérique latine devraient connaître une croissance robuste en raison de l’expansion du secteur manufacturier et de l’adoption croissante de solutions d’emballage automatisées. L’essor du commerce électronique et la demande croissante d’emballages personnalisables alimentent également l’expansion du marché.

Compréhensions fondamentales

Prévisions de croissance régulière : l’industrie mondiale des imprimantes à jet d’encre thermique devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,1 % entre 2025 et 2035.

: l’industrie mondiale des imprimantes à jet d’encre thermique devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,1 % entre 2025 et 2035. Hausse de la valorisation du marché : Le marché, évalué à 22,8 milliards USD en 2024, devrait atteindre 35,4 milliards USD d'ici la fin de 2035.

: Le marché, évalué à 22,8 milliards USD en 2024, devrait atteindre 35,4 milliards USD d'ici la fin de 2035. Leaders de la croissance régionale : L'Asie du Sud et le Pacifique devraient enregistrer le TCAC le plus élevé de 5,0 % au cours de la période de prévision, démontrant ainsi un potentiel de croissance important.

: L'Asie du Sud et le Pacifique devraient enregistrer le TCAC le plus élevé de 5,0 % au cours de la période de prévision, démontrant ainsi un potentiel de croissance important. Principaux acteurs de l'industrie : Les principales entreprises qui animent le marché sont Videojet Technologies Inc., InkJet, Inc., Domino Printing Sciences plc et Docod Precision Group Co., Ltd.

: Les principales entreprises qui animent le marché sont Videojet Technologies Inc., InkJet, Inc., Domino Printing Sciences plc et Docod Precision Group Co., Ltd. Stimuler l'innovation : La croissance du secteur est alimentée par les avancées technologiques, notamment l'automatisation et l'intégration de l'IoT, répondant à des besoins d'impression complexes dans divers secteurs.

: La croissance du secteur est alimentée par les avancées technologiques, notamment l'automatisation et l'intégration de l'IoT, répondant à des besoins d'impression complexes dans divers secteurs. Focus sur l'utilisateur final : la forte demande de secteurs tels que l'emballage, l'étiquetage et les produits pharmaceutiques continue de consolider les bases du marché et sa trajectoire de croissance future.

L'industrie agroalimentaire : un moteur majeur

Avec plus de 42 % de parts de marché en 2025, l'industrie agroalimentaire reste un secteur d'utilisation finale important pour les imprimantes à jet d'encre thermique. Les réglementations strictes en matière de sécurité alimentaire nécessitent l'impression précise d'informations critiques, telles que les dates de fabrication et de péremption, les détails nutritionnels et les numéros de lot, sur les solutions d'emballage. Les imprimantes à jet d'encre thermique offrent une précision et une fiabilité inégalées, ce qui les rend indispensables pour garantir le respect des normes mondiales de sécurité alimentaire.

L'impression de précision répond aux besoins pharmaceutiques

Les secteurs de l'emballage médical et pharmaceutique adoptent rapidement les imprimantes à jet d'encre thermique en raison de leur capacité à fournir une impression haute résolution et sans contamination. Ces imprimantes jouent un rôle essentiel dans le marquage des emballages et des dispositifs médicaux avec des détails essentiels tels que les instructions de dosage, les numéros de lot, les codes-barres et les codes QR.

La conformité de la technologie à jet d'encre thermique aux réglementations en matière de sérialisation et de traçabilité favorise son adoption. L'utilisation d'encres durables à séchage rapide garantit la longévité des informations imprimées tout au long de la chaîne d'approvisionnement, améliorant ainsi la sécurité et l'efficacité dans les environnements pharmaceutiques.

La croissance du commerce électronique stimule la demande en étiquetage

L'essor du commerce électronique a considérablement accru la demande de solutions d'étiquetage efficaces, les imprimantes à jet d'encre thermique devenant un choix privilégié. Capables d'imprimer des étiquettes d'expédition, des codes-barres, des étiquettes de produits et des factures avec rapidité et précision, ces imprimantes sont parfaitement adaptées pour répondre aux demandes de volumes élevés de la logistique de vente au détail en ligne.

« Les imprimantes à jet d’encre thermique jouent un rôle essentiel pour garantir le respect des réglementations en matière de sécurité alimentaire tout en offrant efficacité et précision dans l’étiquetage », déclare Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI) . « Cette capacité les rend indispensables dans les secteurs où des informations précises sur les produits sont essentielles à la sécurité des consommateurs et au respect de la réglementation. »

Marché mondial des imprimantes à jet d'encre thermique : ventes historiques (2020-2024) par rapport à la demande future (2025-2035)

L'industrie mondiale des imprimantes à jet d'encre thermique a affiché une croissance régulière entre 2020 et 2024, atteignant un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 3,0 %. La valorisation boursière est passée de 2,37 milliards USD en 2020 à 2,71 milliards USD en 2024. Cette croissance a été tirée par la demande croissante de solutions d'impression haute résolution à la demande dans les domaines de l'emballage, de l'étiquetage et de la logistique. Les avancées technologiques dans la conception des têtes d'impression et les formulations d'encre ont encore amélioré l'efficacité et la qualité de l'impression, favorisant une plus grande adoption. L'expansion du secteur du commerce électronique a également contribué de manière significative à la croissance du marché au cours de cette période.

À l’avenir, le marché des imprimantes à jet d’encre thermique devrait s’accélérer, porté par l’évolution des besoins et les innovations technologiques. De 2025 à 2035, le marché devrait bénéficier d’une importance croissante accordée à la durabilité et aux solutions d’impression complexes requises dans des secteurs tels que les produits pharmaceutiques, l’automobile et les biens de consommation. L’intégration des technologies d’automatisation et d’IoT devrait ouvrir la voie à des applications innovantes dans le domaine des emballages intelligents et de la traçabilité des produits, améliorant ainsi l’efficacité de la chaîne d’approvisionnement.

En mettant l’accent en permanence sur des solutions d’impression précises, rentables et durables, le marché des imprimantes à jet d’encre thermique est sur le point de croître fortement, répondant à la complexité et à l’ampleur croissantes des exigences d’impression mondiales.

Tendances du secteur des imprimantes à jet d’encre thermique :

Encres écologiques : Adoption croissante de formulations d’encres à base d’eau et durables pour réduire l’impact environnemental. Solutions d'impression intelligentes : intégration de l'IoT et de la technologie cloud pour la surveillance en temps réel, la maintenance et l'optimisation de l'efficacité. Personnalisation et customisation : La demande croissante d'emballages personnalisés et d'impression de données variables stimule l'innovation dans les capacités d'impression à jet d'encre. Matériaux d’encre avancés : Développement de nouveaux types d’encre permettant l’impression sur divers substrats, notamment les plastiques, le verre et les métaux. Miniaturisation : demande croissante d'imprimantes à jet d'encre thermique plus petites et plus compactes, en particulier dans les secteurs nécessitant une grande mobilité et une efficacité spatiale.



Opportunités de croissance commerciale :

Expansion sur les marchés émergents : potentiel de croissance important dans des régions comme l’Asie-Pacifique et l’Amérique latine, tiré par l’expansion industrielle et la demande manufacturière. Emballage de commerce électronique : L’essor des achats en ligne et le besoin de solutions d’emballage efficaces et personnalisables créent de nouvelles opportunités pour les imprimantes à jet d’encre thermique. Applications médicales et pharmaceutiques : demande croissante d’impression précise et fiable sur les étiquettes, les codes-barres et les emballages dans le secteur de la santé. Automatisation industrielle : L’essor des systèmes d’emballage automatisés offre des opportunités aux imprimantes à jet d’encre thermique en tant que composants à part entière des lignes de fabrication. Modèles d'imprimantes améliorés : Présentation d'imprimantes haute vitesse et haute résolution avec des formulations d'encre améliorées pour répondre à davantage d'industries et d'applications.



Principaux acteurs du secteur des imprimantes à jet d'encre thermique

Videojet Technologies Inc.

InkJet, Inc.

Sciences de l'impression Domino plc

Groupe de précision Docod Co., Ltd.

Encre de seiche.

Systèmes de codes-barres United

ATD Royaume-Uni.

Systèmes HSA A/S

ID Technology, LLC

ProMach

Industries classiques

Canon, Inc.

Fam International

Société Seiko Epson

Équipements et solutions industriels Hitachi Amérique, LLC.



Segmentation du marché des imprimantes à jet d'encre thermique

Par type de substrat :

En termes de substrat, le marché des imprimantes à jet d'encre thermique est divisé en papier, feuilles de plastique, verre et métal.

Par type d'encre :

Par type d'encre, le marché des imprimantes à jet d'encre thermique est segmenté en encres aqueuses/à base d'eau, encres à base de solvant, encres durcissables aux UV et encres à changement de phase/encres thermofusibles.

Par technologie :

En termes de technologie, le marché des imprimantes à jet d'encre thermique est segmenté en impression à jet d'encre à bulles thermiques et en impression à jet d'encre piézoélectrique.

Par type d'imprimante :

Par type d’imprimante, le marché des imprimantes à jet d’encre thermique est segmenté en imprimantes industrielles, de bureau et portables.

Par utilisation finale :

Les utilisateurs finaux du marché des imprimantes à jet d'encre thermique comprennent les secteurs de l'alimentation et des boissons, des produits pharmaceutiques, des soins personnels et des cosmétiques, de l'électricité et de l'électronique, de la chimie, de l'automobile et d'autres industries. L'industrie alimentaire comprend également la boulangerie et la confiserie, les produits laitiers, les produits frais, les aliments pour bébés, les aliments pour animaux de compagnie, les produits prêts à consommer et d'autres produits alimentaires. Le segment des boissons comprend les boissons alcoolisées et non alcoolisées. Le secteur des soins à domicile est sous-segmenté en produits de toilette, produits d'entretien du linge, produits d'hygiène personnelle et assainisseurs d'air.

Par région :

Les principaux pays d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Asie de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d’Europe occidentale, d’Europe de l’Est, du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique sont couverts.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

