“Strict action must be taken against Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi!” – Demands Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

From Left Sanatan Sanstha’s National Spokesperson Mr. Chetan Rajhans & National Guide of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Sadguru (Dr.) Charudatta P

Prayagraj: The tradition of organizing the Kumbh Mela at the holy Triveni Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati has been in practice for thousands of years, long before the concept of ‘Waqf’ originated in Arab. The land where Kumbh Mela is held is the sacred land of Mother Ganga. How can this natural land belong to the Waqf Board? Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has made a claim on 54 bighas of land at the Kumbh Mela site, stating it belongs to the Waqf Board. This act is highly condemnable, and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti strongly opposes it.

“This baseless claim is not only false but also a deliberate attempt to tarnish the sanctity of the Kumbh Mela and hurt the sentiments of followers of Sanatan Dharma,” said Sadguru Dr. Charudatta Pingale, National Guide of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, during a press conference. Present at the conference were Mr. Chetan Rajhans, National Spokesperson of the Sanatan Sanstha and Mr. Anand Jakhotiya, Kumbh Campaign Coordinator of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

Sadguru Dr. Pingale further stated: “To protect the sanctity of the Kumbh Mela, we urge the state government to take strict measures and initiate legal action against Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi for his claim, which is an attack on the faith of Sanatani Hindus.”

Speaking about the representation made to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for amendments to the Waqf Act, Mr. Chetan Rajhans, National Spokesperson of Sanatan Sanstha said , “Mufti Razvi’s statement that organizing Kumbh Mela on Waqf land is an act of generosity by the Muslim community raises several questions. If this is true, then why was the same generosity not shown during the encroachment on Ram Janmabhoomi by Babur? Even today, there are Islamic encroachments on 15,000 temples, including Kashi, Mathura, and Sambhal. Why hasn’t the Muslim community demonstrated generosity in these cases? We demand that those who claim the Kumbhkshetra as Waqf land should be denied entry to the Kumbh Mela.”