Flock Safety Announces Partnership With MS2 to Bring AI Traffic Analytics to State Transportation Agencies

Flock Safety’s leading camera network, present in over 5,000 communities across 49 states, can now assist state transportation departments in their public safety mission

Washington D.C., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , the all-in-one technology solution keeping communities safe, today announced a partnership with MS2 , the national leader in transportation data management and analysis, that enables state Departments of Transportation (DOTs) to use Flock Safety’s camera network to collect precise traffic data furthering their joint mission to create safer communities.

Over 40,000 people are involved in fatal traffic accidents each year in the United States, a statistic that state DOTs are constantly working to reduce. As DOTs pursue their vision of zero roadway fatalities, it is critical that they have access to more data from all roadways. Flock Safety helps DOTs dramatically expand their visibility into roadway safety by facilitating a partnership with agencies that have existing Flock cameras.

Flock Safety’s Traffic Analytics platform now integrates with the MS2 Autopolling software extension to collect and import traffic volume data. This accurately collected data is used to compute Daily Traffic Volume Trends, available in monthly, daily, hourly, and 15 minute aggregated counts using the MS2 Traffic Data Management System (TDMS).

State traffic personnel can also access anonymized, aggregated data on vehicle type, make, vehicle state, and unique and total vehicle counts thanks to Flock’s machine learning-powered Vehicle Fingerprint® software.

This solution is being deployed today by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

“Integrating continuous vehicle counts from Flock Safety into our MS2 Traffic Count Database System is an exciting opportunity for low-cost continuous count stations across the state,” said Sandra Mapel, ODOT Traffic Monitoring Section Manager who is overseeing this initial project. “The use of existing infrastructure and partnerships with law enforcement provides a win–win solution.”

“Our partnership with MS2 will help promote safer roadways and cities, while helping public agencies faithfully steward public resources,” said Bailey Quintrell, Chief Strategy Officer of Flock Safety. "With Flock Safety’s AI-based traffic analytics, transportation agencies now have access to a new standard in roadway intelligence."

“We are excited about our partnership with Flock Safety and the additional data that we can deliver to our traffic monitoring and planning groups,” said Jeffrey Rice, Director of Sales, MS2. “Flock’s cameras are already widely deployed by state law enforcement agencies, so using them to capture traffic volume data makes perfect sense.”

All traffic analytics data on the Flock Safety platform is anonymized, aggregated, and encrypted at all points in its lifecycle.

For more information on the Flock Safety Traffic Analytics offering, visit https://www.flocksafety.com/traffic-analytics-government . To see a live demo, visit Flock Safety from January 5-9 at the Transportation Research Board Annual Conference in Washington D.C. at Booth 457.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Its intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Flock Safety’s full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 5,000 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. To schedule a demo or learn more, visit www.flocksafety.com .

About MS2

Founded in 2003, MS2 is a national leader in transportation data management and analysis and has the largest traffic count database in North America. More than 260 agencies in 33 US States, and Canada, including 29 state Departments of Transportation, are using MS2 software to manage their transportation data. MS2 is a 100% American-owned and operated firm. We pioneered the cloud-based Transportation Data Management System (TDMS) that is becoming the standard for traffic data analysis and management in the US. Providing a secure, scalable enterprise solution integrated with ArcGIS Server, Google Maps, and many other data providers, MS2 software includes multiple modules for managing transportation data ranging from traffic count, turning movement, weigh-in-motion, travel time, traffic crash, road sign, work order, asset management, and performance measurement.The success of our business is based on our transportation planning and traffic engineering knowledge, our database and GIS expertise, and our ability to quickly implement our cloud-based off-the-shelf application for new clients. To learn more, please visit our website: https://www.ms2soft.com/ .

