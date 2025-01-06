Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa declares special official funeral to honour former Minister Sibusiso Bengu

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late Prof Sibusiso Bengu, the democratic South Africa’s first Minister of Education, will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2.

Prof Bengu passed away on 30 December 2024 at the age of 90.

President Ramaphosa reiterates his deep condolences to the family and friends of Prof Bengu, who also served as South Africa’s ambassador to Germany from 1999 to 2003.

Prof Bengu’s Special Official Funeral Category 2 will be held at the University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, 10 January 2025.

Proceedings will include ceremonial elements rendered by the South African Police Service.

President Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half mast at flag stations around the country from tomorrow morning, Tuesday, 7 January, until the evening of the funeral.

