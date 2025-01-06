Osteoarthritis Market to Grow Significantly: Emerging Therapies Offer Key Opportunities by 2034

Companies like Paradigm Biopharma, Organogenesis, Amzell, are advancing osteoarthritis treatments and focusing on improving symptoms and patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Osteoarthritis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Osteoarthritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Osteoarthritis (axSpA), offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Osteoarthritis treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Osteoarthritis symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Osteoarthritis, alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Osteoarthritis treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Osteoarthritis.

Some of the key insights of Osteoarthritis Market Report:

• In 2023, the osteoarthritis market size was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 19K million, with expectations for continued growth by 2034.

• The total number of diagnosed osteoarthritis cases in the US in 2023 was approximately 38.6 million. The prevalence is projected to rise from 2020-2034. A higher percentage of mild cases were observed in the US, followed by moderate osteoarthritis cases.

• Among EU4 and the UK, the highest proportion of age-specific osteoarthritis cases in 2023 were observed in the 70+ age group, followed by the 60-69 years and 50-59 years age groups.

• The gender-specific distribution of osteoarthritis in 2023 was higher in females, contributing approximately 24.3 million cases in the US.

• In Japan, around 8.6 million cases of mild osteoarthritis were reported in 2023, with an increase projected during the study period.

• In November 2024, Genascence Corporation announced that the FDA granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) for GNSC-001, a potential first-in-class gene therapy for knee osteoarthritis.

• In November 2024, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals received approval for its phase III pivotal clinical trial protocol for repurposed pentosan polysulfate sodium (Zilosul) to treat knee osteoarthritis, with the trial set to begin in Q1 CY25.

• In September 2024, Sun Pharma and Moebius Medical announced that the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for MM-II (Large Liposomes of DPPC and DMPC) for treating osteoarthritis knee pain, with Phase 3 trials planned.

• Emerging therapies in the osteoarthritis pipeline include LNA043, ReNu (Amniotic Suspension Allograft), CNTX-4975, JTA-004, AMZ001, INVOSSA, Lorecivivint (SM04690), APPA, XT-150, Retatrutide, Resiniferatoxin, X0002, TLC599, ELIXCYTE, CARTISTEM, MM-II, CGS-200-5, MIV-711, CARTILIFE, Sprifermin, WEGOVY (semaglutide), and others.

• Leading companies driving advancements in the osteoarthritis treatment market include Paradigm Biopharma, Organogenesis, Amzell, Sorrento Therapeutics, Kolon TissueGene/Juniper Biologics, Biosplice Therapeutics, AKL Research and Development, BioSenic (Bone Therapeutics), Xalud Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Grünenthal, Techfields Pharma, Taiwan Liposome Company, UnicoCell Biomed, Medipost, Moebius Medical, Propella Therapeutics/Vizuri Health Sciences, Medivir, Novartis, BioSolution, Centrexion Therapeutics, Levicept, Merck KGaA/TrialSpark, Novo Nordisk, and others.

Osteoarthritis Overview

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most prevalent form of arthritis, primarily affecting middle-aged and older adults. It is a chronic degenerative joint disease that leads to the gradual breakdown of cartilage in the joints, causing pain, stiffness, and swelling. OA can impact any joint in the body, but it most commonly affects weight-bearing joints such as the knees, hips, and spine, as well as the hands.

There are two main types of osteoarthritis: primary, which occurs with age and normal wear and tear, and secondary, which results from other factors such as injury, obesity, or genetic predisposition. Osteoarthritis progresses over time and can be classified into five stages: Stage 0 (normal), Stage 1 (minor), Stage 2 (mild), Stage 3 (moderate), and Stage 4 (severe). As the condition advances, the cartilage continues to deteriorate, leading to reduced joint mobility, increased pain, and disability. Early diagnosis and management are essential to slowing the progression and improving the quality of life for individuals with OA.

Osteoarthritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Osteoarthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Prevalent population of osteoarthritis in the 7MM

• Joint site-specific distribution of osteoarthritis in the 7MM

• Gender-specific distribution of osteoarthritis in the 7MM

• Age-specific distribution ofosteoarthritis in the 7MM

• Severity-specific prevalence of osteoarthritis the 7MM

Osteoarthritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Osteoarthritis drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Osteoarthritis treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Osteoarthritis drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Osteoarthritis pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Osteoarthritis treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis Market Outlook

Osteoarthritis (OA), particularly knee osteoarthritis, is a condition characterized by the progressive degeneration of joint cartilage, commonly seen in older adults. Numerous pharmacological treatments are available to manage the symptoms of knee OA, such as pain and reduced functionality. Common interventions include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroid injections, hyaluronic acid injections, and opioids. Several FDA-approved products, like SUPARTZ, ORTHOVISC, EUFLEXXA, and GEL-ONE, are used to provide relief to patients. Additionally, in 2017, the FDA approved ZILRETTA, which has shown significant pain relief for up to 16 weeks. The approval of CYMBALTA for OA pain in Japan in 2016 further added to the treatment options, although its patent exclusivity expired in 2020.

The knee osteoarthritis treatment market is expected to grow, driven by a robust pipeline of new therapies and ongoing clinical trials focused on improving existing treatments. As healthcare spending increases globally, market dynamics are set to evolve, offering new opportunities for innovative treatments and expanding access to care for OA patients worldwide.

Osteoarthritis Market Drivers

• Osteoarthritis predominantly affects the elderly, and as the global population ages, the number of people suffering from the condition is expected to increase, driving demand for effective treatments.

• The development of novel treatments, such as biologics and regenerative therapies, is expanding the range of therapeutic options for OA patients, offering greater efficacy and pain relief.

Osteoarthritis Market Barriers

• Some of the newer and more advanced treatment options, such as biologics and regenerative medicine, come with high costs, limiting patient access, especially in low- and middle-income regions.

• While existing treatments provide symptom relief, there is no cure for osteoarthritis. Many therapies only offer temporary pain management, which limits long-term effectiveness.

Scope of the Osteoarthritis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Osteoarthritis Companies: Paradigm Biopharma, Organogenesis, Amzell, Sorrento Therapeutics, Kolon TissueGene/Juniper Biologics, Biosplice Therapeutics, AKL Research and Development, BioSenic (Bone Therapeutics), Xalud Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Grünenthal, Techfields Pharma, Taiwan Liposome Company, UnicoCell Biomed, Medipost, Moebius Medical, Propella Therapeutics/Vizuri Health Sciences, Medivir, Novartis, BioSolution, Centrexion Therapeutics, Levicept, Merck KGaA/TrialSpark, Novo Nordisk, and others.

• Key Osteoarthritis Therapies: LNA043, ReNu (Amniotic Suspension Allograft), CNTX-4975, JTA-004, AMZ001, INVOSSA, Lorecivivint (SM04690), APPA, XT-150, Retatrutide, Resiniferatoxin, X0002, TLC599, ELIXCYTE, CARTISTEM, MM-II, CGS-200-5, MIV-711, CARTILIFE, Sprifermin, WEGOVY (semaglutide), and others.

• Osteoarthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Osteoarthritis currently marketed, and Osteoarthritis emerging therapies

• Osteoarthritis Market Dynamics: Osteoarthritis market drivers and Osteoarthritis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Osteoarthritis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Osteoarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Osteoarthritis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Osteoarthritis

3. SWOT analysis of Osteoarthritis

4. Osteoarthritis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Osteoarthritis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Osteoarthritis Disease Background and Overview

7. Osteoarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Osteoarthritis

9. Osteoarthritis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Osteoarthritis Unmet Needs

11. Osteoarthritis Emerging Therapies

12. Osteoarthritis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Osteoarthritis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Osteoarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Osteoarthritis Market Drivers

16. Osteoarthritis Market Barriers

17. Osteoarthritis Appendix

18. Osteoarthritis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

