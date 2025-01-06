Phycocyanin Market is Set to Experience Considerable Growth in the Coming Years

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Phycocyanin Market size is expected to reach $409.8 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in adoption of phycocyanin as alternative for synthetic colors, awareness regarding the health hazard due to consumption of synthetic color, ingredients and food additives are likely to increase the demand for phycocyanin. Furthermore, increase use of phycocyanin in biomedical, pharmaceutical and cosmetic due to its therapeutic efficacy and significant protein content are showing the positive growth during the forecast period.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12344 Phycocyanin belongs to the light harvesting phycobiliprotein family. It is found in Cryptophyceae, cyanobacteria, Rhodophyceae and according to the species it is called as C-PC and R-PC. It has been gaining major popularity in medical and biotechnology filed as C-phycocyanin isolated from S. platensis having many therapeutic efficacies such as anticancer properties, free radical scavenging activity, and antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.North America and Europe are critically banning use of synthetic colors in food & beverages, owing to its health hazards hyperactivity in the children and skin allergies. For instance, European Food Safety Authority, the regulatory agency of EU countries has banned the utilization of synthetic color for food safety for the products that are consumed in EU countries, which subsequently promotes the growth for natural color market; thus, indirectly boosting the demand for phycocyanin during the forecast period.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/phycocyanin-market/purchase-options Region wise, Europe has been gaining considerable traction in the phycocyanin market, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. EFSA, the regulatory agency of EU countries for food safety, has banned the use of synthetic colors in the products consumed in EU countries, which is expected to boost the growth of the natural color market.Changes in consumer preferences toward nutritious and healthy products is the new trend for which companies are launching innovative products to supplement the demands of the modern society. Thus, growing demand for organic and natural food color and high inclination toward nutritious foods products are expected to accelerate the growth of the Europe phycocyanin market during the forecast period.The players operating in the phycocyanin industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Bluetec Naturals Co., DDW Inc., DIC Corporation, Earthrise Nutritionals LLC, Japan Algae Co. Ltd., Parry Nutraceuticals, Phyco-Biotech Laboratories, Qingdao ZolanBio Co. Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and Yunnan Green A Biological Project Co.Ltd.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12344 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

