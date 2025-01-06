St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release & DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4000094
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/04/25 at 2312
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 2 Danville
VIOLATION: DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Xin Jin
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, Burlington
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/04/25 at approximately 2312 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for numerous violations. The operator was identified as Jin. Investigation revealed that Jin was operating with a criminally suspended license and actively violating his conditions of release. Jin was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. He was processed and released on a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 02/10/25 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/10/25
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
