St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release & DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4000094

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/04/25 at 2312

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 2 Danville

VIOLATION: DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Xin Jin                                               

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, Burlington

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/04/25 at approximately 2312 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for numerous violations. The operator was identified as Jin. Investigation revealed that Jin was operating with a criminally suspended license and actively violating his conditions of release. Jin was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. He was processed and released on a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 02/10/25 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/10/25           

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: NO 

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

