Threat Intelligence Market Estimated to Grasp the CAGR of 21.6% by 2032, Industry Size, Trends, Growth and Outlook

Growing need to secure critical infrastructure, and rise in number of sophisticated cyberattacks are driving the growth of the global threat intelligence market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was valued at $5.1 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $29.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2024 to 2032. Based on application, the security information and event management segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing integration of SIEM systems with advanced threat intelligence feeds. By incorporating contextual threat data from external sources, SIEM platforms can provide more comprehensive and actionable insights, enabling organizations to detect and respond to threats with greater precision and speed. One prominent trend is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance threat detection and prediction, enabling organizations to respond more swiftly to potential attacks. Additionally, there is a rising demand for threat intelligence platforms that offer automated threat hunting and incident response capabilities, reducing the dependency on manual processes. Another critical trend is the shift towards collaboration and information sharing among organizations and industries, facilitated by threat intelligence sharing platforms and alliances.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐢, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐨 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐨 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐈𝐁𝐌 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐜𝐀𝐟𝐞𝐞, 𝐋𝐋𝐂On the basis of the component, the solution segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for comprehensive threat intelligence solutions that offer robust data management, security, and integration capabilities. However, the service segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by several factors. The need for customized digital experiences, continuous technical support, and effective training programs is driving this segment's expansion. The global Threat Intelligence Market is growing due to several factors such as rise in number of sophisticated cyberattacks, growing need to secure critical infrastructure and extensive adoption and deployment of digital technologies. However, high cost associated with threat intelligence solutions acts as restraints for the threat intelligence market. On the contrary, favorable government initiatives and investments to strengthen security infrastructure provide opportunities for the market's development during the forecast period. Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to the growing adoption of AI and machine learning to enhance threat intelligence capabilities. These technologies enable more sophisticated analysis of large volumes of data, improving the accuracy and speed of threat detection and response. AI-driven threat intelligence platforms are increasingly used to identify emerging threats and predict potential attacks before they occur. Based on organization size, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing availability of affordable, scalable threat intelligence services tailored specifically for SMEs. These services offer essential threat detection and response capabilities without requiring large-scale investments or extensive in-house expertise. Furthermore, the rise in the trend of cloud computing in several industries including the cyber threat intelligence industry is anticipated to create numerous opportunities for market growth. As cloud-based solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, that enhance business operations. For instance, in May 2024, Google LLC launched 'Google Threat Intelligence' powered by AI-powered agent Gemini 1.5., the intelligence provides conversational search across the vast repository of threat intelligence market analysis, enabling customers to gain insights and protect themselves from threats faster than ever before. Therefore, numerous strategies adopted by businesses further help to accelerate the global threat intelligence market growth globally. Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based threat intelligence platforms, which offer scalability and flexibility that on-premises solutions often lack. These cloud-based platforms enable organizations to access and analyze vast amounts of threat data in real-time, without the need for significant infrastructure investments. They provide a centralized, easily accessible repository for threat intelligence, allowing for more efficient and comprehensive monitoring of cyber threats.

