Water and Sanitation on fish mortality incident at Nandoni Dam in Limpopo

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is investigating the recent fish mortality incident at Nandoni Dam and the Luvuvhu River near Tshitomboni and Tswinga villages in the Thulamela Local Municipality, Limpopo.

The Department received reports of dead fish on the evening of December 19, 2024, and promptly collected water samples at the affected sites on December 20, 2024. These samples were analysed at two accredited laboratories, Muratho Laboratory and Capricorn Veterinary Laboratory. Preliminary results showed that all water quality parameters, including dissolved oxygen and chemical oxygen demand, were within acceptable limits as per prescribed standards. Therefore, preliminary results indicated no significant water quality deviations to explain the fish mortality.

Samples of dead fish were preserved for pathological analysis, which will commence when laboratories reopen next week. This should enable the Department to identify the cause of the fish mortality. So far, the Department can confirm that only one type of fish species out of approximately five species in the affected 1 km stretch of the Luvuvhu River was impacted.

Additionally, on December 21, 2024, the Department conducted inspection at the Thohoyandou wastewater treatment plant and three associated wastewater pumps as well as several manholes to exclude sewage overflows and spillages. None of these were detected.

Further water samples were collected at Tshitomboni pedestrian bridge on December 22, 2024, to test for possible oil contamination after a substance resembling oil particles was observed floating on the river water. Although the substance could be oil of decaying dead fish, the Department wants to ascertain this in a scientific way.

The Department urges community members not to consume or sell the dead fish, as it may pose serious health risks. The Department remains committed to transparency and will provide further updates as additional test results and findings become available.

Media enquiries:

Head of Communication, Dr Mandla Mathebula

E-mail: MathebulaM4@dws.gov.za

Cell: 083 235 8675

#GovZAUpdates