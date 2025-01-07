Submit Release
Cali Born Dreams Expands CBD Product Line with Watermelon and Strawberry Flavored Gummies and CBD Isolate Powder

PLEASANT HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cali Born Dreams, a leading provider of premium CBD products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest offerings: delicious Watermelon and Strawberry flavored CBD gummies and a versatile CBD Isolate Powder. These new products align with the company’s mission to deliver high-quality, effective, and enjoyable CBD solutions to its customers.

“We’re excited to introduce these new products to our customers,” said Samer Sharaiha, CEO of Cali Born Dreams. “Our Watermelon and Strawberry CBD gummies are crafted to bring both flavor and wellness together, while our CBD Isolate Powder provides a flexible, pure option for those who prefer to customize their CBD experience.”

Product Highlights

Watermelon and Strawberry CBD Gummies:

Infused with premium CBD for a consistent dose.
Bursting with natural fruit flavors for a delicious treat.
Convenient and discreet, perfect for on-the-go wellness support.

CBD Isolate Powder:

A 99% pure CBD powder ideal for blending into beverages, food, or skincare products.
THC-free and odorless, offering a versatile option for personalized CBD use.
Lab-tested to ensure purity and potency.

Commitment to Quality

Cali Born Dreams prioritizes customer wellness by using the highest-quality ingredients and rigorous testing methods. Each product is manufactured in compliance with industry standards, ensuring a safe and trustworthy experience for all users.

The new CBD gummies and isolate powder are now available for purchase through Cali Born Dreams’ website and authorized retailers. These products join the company’s growing lineup of trusted CBD Tinctures, oils, topicals, and capsules, offering something for every lifestyle.

About Cali Born Dreams

Based in Pleasant Hill, California, Cali Born Dreams is committed to redefining wellness through the power of CBD. The company prides itself on delivering premium, lab-tested CBD products designed to support balance, relaxation, and overall well-being.

Samer Sharaiha
Cali Born Dreams
+1 415-870-4223
sam@caliborndreams.com
