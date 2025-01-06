Pulse of the City News Awards General Contractors for A Decade Plus of Outstanding Customer Service

Three general contractors have been recognized by Pulse of the City News for their dedication to customer service and satisfaction.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three general contractors have all reached the highest levels of customer satisfaction for a decade or more, earning them accolades from Pulse of the City News for their commitment to customer service.Doug Pruett Construction Company, Inc. in Annapolis, Maryland, prides itself on providing superior residential and commercial remodeling services. With more than 30 years of experience, the team at Doug Pruett Construction delivers every time, from minor bathroom or kitchen renovations to the most challenging large-scale remodeling projects. Each project involves communication and cooperation between contractor and client to ensure remarkable results. The company tailors its solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients, prioritizing customization and attention to detail. Customer service like this has led to Doug Pruett Construction earning 10 straight Pulse Awards. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/doug-pruett-construction-Annapolis-MD Booher Remodeling Company in Indianapolis has provided residents of central Indiana with quality remodeling services since 2001. Handling all types of home renovations, from bathrooms to kitchens, Booher Remodeling works with customers to create a space that is exactly how they envisioned, thanks to open and constant communication, respect, timeliness, reliability, and a focus on craftsmanship. The company’s mission statement is to deliver quality work, on time with a service-oriented attitude. Keeping true to that mission has earned the company 11 consecutive Pulse Awards and a host of repeat customers. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/BOOHER-REMODELING-COMPANY-INDIANAPOLIS-IN T&I Construction, LLC in Hubbard, Oregon, specializes in exterior residential and commercial construction. In business since 2008, the general contractor takes on new construction and renovation projects both big and small, from windows and doors to siding, decks, and more. With an experienced team and the best materials available, T&I Construction is fully focused on finishing each and every project on time and under budget with 100 percent customer satisfaction in mind. Customer service like this has earned the company 13 consecutive Pulse Awards. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/T-I-Construction-LLC-Hubbard-OR Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says, “They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

