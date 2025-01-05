MONDAY: Governor Newsom gives update on California high-speed rail

KERN COUNTY — Following his sixth stop on the California Jobs First tour and preview of budget toplines earlier on Monday, Governor Newsom will travel to the Central Valley where he will join High Speed Rail Authority CEO Ian Choudri, local leaders and workers to announce major progress on California’s high-speed rail. WHEN: Monday, January 6 at approximately 3 p.m. LIVESTREAM: California High Speed Rail Authority’s YouTube channel NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 10 a.m., January 6. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.

