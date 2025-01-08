Phantom Digital's Remarkable Growth in the UK Digital Marketing Landscape

We provide digital tools to businesses. We're part of our clients journeys and contribute to the UK economy” — CEO

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phantom Digital, a creative agency founded by entrepreneur Justine McLaughlin, hasexperienced significant growth since its inception in early 2023. The agency, based in Wirral and Liverpool, has achieved a turnover of £350,000 within its first 20 months, reflecting its commitment to providing accessible digital marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes.Empowering Businesses with Accessible Digital MarketingJustine McLaughlin established Phantom Digital with a vision to make digital marketing services accessible to businesses with varying budgets. The agency offers bespoke solutions, including website design, branding, marketing strategy, and automation. Their unique "on-call digital team" service has become a cornerstone of their offerings, enabling clients to access tailored support as needed."Starting Phantom Digital was a leap of faith, but it was fueled by a clear vision—to empower businesses with the digital tools they need to succeed," says Justine. "The journey has been incredibly rewarding, and I'm proud of the impact we've made with our clients across the UK, especially in Wirral and Liverpool."Diverse Client Portfolio and Nationwide ReachPhantom Digital's client base has expanded from small and medium-sized businesses to include recognised nationwide brands across various industries. Their portfolio features clients ranging from accountants and renewable energy companies to SaaS businesses and independent local musicians. This diversity underscores the agency's ability to deliver cost-effective support tailored to the unique needs of each client.Strategic Growth and Team ExpansionLooking ahead, Justine plans to expand the Phantom Digital team to meet the increasing demand for their services in Wirral and Liverpool. "We're thrilled to be in a position to hire more talent in the coming year. It's an exciting time for Phantom Digital, and we're eager to bring fresh perspectives and skills into the fold," she shares. Additionally, the agency anticipates launching courses aimed at entrepreneurs and marketers seeking to enhance their digital marketing knowledge and skills.Commitment to Innovation and Community EngagementPhantom Digital's growth is not only a business achievement but also a testament to Justine's dedication to innovation and community engagement. By making digital marketing accessible and effective for businesses of all sizes, the agency contributes to the economic vitality of the Wirral and Liverpool regions.About Phantom DigitalPhantom Digital is a creative agency based in Wirral and Liverpool, specializing in website design, branding, marketing strategy, and automation. Founded by Justine McLaughlin, the agency is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their digital marketing goals through innovative and customized solutions accessible to all budgets.For more information about Phantom Digital and its services, please visit phantomdigital

