California Nature Art Museum Announces New Exhibit By Noted Yosemite Landscape Photographer William Neill

Opening Reception: Sunday, March 9, 2025

SOLVANG, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Nature Art Museum will unveil a major new exhibit in its main gallery beginning this March. Yosemite: Sanctuary in Stone, Photographs by William Neill, is a celebration of the California-based landscape photographer’s iconic images created in Yosemite National Park over the past four decades.The exhibit runs from March 8 to September 1, 2025, with an opening artist reception on Sunday, March 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.“We are thrilled to feature William Neill at the California Nature Art Museum. His work embodies the spirit of Ansel Adams, the iconic landscape photographer who has influenced generations of photographers over the years,” said California Nature Art Museum Executive Director, Stacey Otte-Demangate. “Mr. Neill creates his distinctive Yosemite landscapes and places it into a color realm that Ansel Adams could have only imagined.”“The thrill of discovering those magical moments in Yosemite hasn’t diminished for me over the decades since arriving in the park. In this new exhibit, there are 45 recently printed images that include intimate moments, abstractions, and seasonal changes,” says photographer William Neill. “I delight in finding purpose to my life in this ‘sanctuary in stone.’”Yosemite: Sanctuary in Stone, Photographs by William Neill is made possible by the generosity of museum members and grants from the Dierberg Family Foundation and Northern Trust.ABOUT THE ARTISTWilliam Neill, a nearby resident of Yosemite since 1977, has had his photographic work widely published in books, magazines, and posters. His fine art prints have been collected and exhibited in museums and galleries nationally. He served as the photographer and curator at The Ansel Adams Gallery for five years and received the Sierra Club's Ansel Adams Award for conservation photography in 1995.In addition to this exhibition, William Neill has published a companion coffee-table book, Yosemite: Sanctuary in Stone, which is a photographic celebration of one of America’s most popular National Parks, capturing its breathtaking landscapes through evocative imagery. Neill’s work reflects a deep reverence for nature, portraying the grandeur and serenity of the park's iconic rock formations, waterfalls, and forests. The book emphasizes the importance of preserving such natural wonders, inviting readers to experience Yosemite's timeless beauty.ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA NATURE ART MUSEUMCalifornia Nature Art Museum ( CALNAM ), located in Solvang, California, uses art to educate and inspire visitors to better understand and care for our natural environment and wilderness areas. CALNAM is a 501(c)3 nonprofit currently celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. CALNAM is the only museum in California dedicated to preserving wildlife and natural areas through the promotion of art and nature.WHERE TO FIND USThe California Nature Art Museum is located at 1511-B Mission Drive (Hwy 246) in Solvang, California. The Museum is open weekdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (except Tuesday and Wednesday), and weekends, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please visit www.calnatureartmuseum.org CONTACTGeorge RoseCalifornia Nature Art Museumgeorgerose805@gmail.com(707) 529-1114 (mobile(Media Images Upon Request)

