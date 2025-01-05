Seagulls Media Unveils a Bold Brand Refresh, Hires JOHN LUKE as an Agency Partner

I noticed you too - Seagulls

Seagulls, proudly announces boldbrand refresh, developed in partnership with leading adtech branding agency, JOHN LUKE.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Creative CollaborationThe brand refresh was driven by a shared vision between Seagulls and JOHN LUKE: to redefine advertising by merging technology with creativity. From fresh brand positioning "where bold brands soar" to emotive campaigns like “I Love You This Much” and “I Love the Way You Look at Me,” the new identity emphasises meaningful connections and innovative storytelling.“Working with Seagulls was about more than updating their look—it was about embracing a future where adtech drives connection and fuels creativity.” said Creative Director and Founder John- Luke.Innovation Meets PurposeThe brand refresh represents Seagulls’ continued leadership in advertising, evolving with the digital age while staying true to its mission of empowering brands to soar. With JOHN LUKE’s expertise, Seagulls is poised to shape the future of media in Jordan and beyond.About Seagulls MediaFounded in 1995, Seagulls Media has been at the forefront of Jordan’s advertising scene, delivering dynamic solutions across outdoor, broadcast, and now, Connected TV. With a focus on innovation and a passion for creativity, Seagulls is the trusted partner for brands looking to make their mark.About JOHN LUKE:JOHN LUKE is an b2b adtech-focused branding agency dedicated to creating impactful and technology-driven brand strategies for ambitious clients worldwide.

