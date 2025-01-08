Jason Ruedy expects mortgage rates for homeowners to drop after the new administration's inauguration on January 20th

The Home Loan Arranger Jason M Ruedy Top 25 US Loan Officer

Jason Ruedy Says Homeowners Anticipate Lower Mortgage Rates with New Administration Taking Office on January 20th

The potential for lower mortgage rates in 2025 is a promising development for homeowners and the housing market as a whole” — Jason Ruedy

SCRANTON, PA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy, President, CEO of The Home Loan Arranger and top mortgage broker says with the new administration set to take office on January 20, 2025, homeowners across the country are eagerly anticipating the possibility of lower mortgage rates. This news comes as a welcome relief for many who have been struggling with the rising costs of living and inflation . A decrease in mortgage rates could potentially have a significant impact on the financial stability of current and future homeowners.The anticipation for lower mortgage rates stems from the fact that inflation and the cost of living have been on the rise in recent years. This has put a strain on the budgets of many homeowners, making it difficult for them to keep up with their mortgage payments. A decrease in mortgage rates would not only reduce the financial burden for current homeowners, but it could also make homeownership more attainable for those looking to purchase a home in the future.Lower mortgage rates would have a ripple effect on the economy as well. With more disposable income, homeowners would have the opportunity to invest in other areas, such as home renovations, which would stimulate the housing market. Additionally, lower mortgage rates could potentially attract more buyers to the market, creating a more competitive and robust real estate industry.The potential for lower mortgage rates in 2025 is a promising development for homeowners and the housing market as a whole. It is a testament to the new administration's commitment to addressing the financial concerns of Americans. As we look towards the future, we can only hope that this news becomes a reality and brings much-needed relief to homeowners across the country.For more information on Jason Ruedy visit - www.jasonruedy.com

