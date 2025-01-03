Submit Release
Palisade Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Carlsbad, CA, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc.  (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”, “Palisade Bio”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced that it had made an equity grant to a new employee under its 2021 Inducement Plan, as amended.

The Company approved the issuance of an option to purchase 2,600 shares of the Company’s common stock to a new employee, as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The option was issued on January 3, 2025, and has an exercise price equivalent to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the date of grant. The option vests in equal proportions on a quarterly basis over three years with vesting being contingent on continuing to provide services to the Company through each vesting date.

About Palisade Bio 

Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

