Notice of Comment and Notice of Adoption of Rules

20240232 - Amendments to N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. R. 2 Regarding the Rule Relating to Election and Duties of Presiding Judges and 49 Regarding the Lawyer Assistance Program

20240312 - Proposed New Rules; Amendments to R. Jud. Conduct Comm. 3, 10, 25, and Terms; and adoption of a Judicial Job Performance Guide

