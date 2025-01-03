Notice of Comment and Notice of Adoption of Rules

A notice of comment has been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matter:
20240232 - Amendments to N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. R. 2 Regarding the Rule Relating to Election and Duties of Presiding Judges and 49 Regarding the Lawyer Assistance Program
An order of adoption has been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matter:
20240312 - Proposed New Rules; Amendments to R. Jud. Conduct Comm. 3, 10, 25, and Terms; and adoption of a Judicial Job Performance Guide
The notices are posted to the Supreme Court’s public portal. This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.