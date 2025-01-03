Submit Release
DLNR News Release-Deceased Whale Draws State, Federal Response, Jan. 3, 2025

 

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

 

DECEASED WHALE DRAWS STATE, FEDERAL RESPONSE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 3, 2024

(KĪHEI, Maui) — The discovery of a deceased humpback whale calf is prompting a response from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR), and NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS).

Responders are working with staff from the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary to tow the whale remains offshore for disposition, as requested by Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners. Maui Ocean Safety personnel and experts from the University of Hawai‘i Health and Stranding Lab are also involved in the recovery.

# # #

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Communications Office: 808-587-0396

Legal Disclaimer:

