Rakovina Therapeutics to Connect with Industry Leaders During 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX: RKV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies, is pleased to announce its participation in events and meetings being held alongside the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco.

Showcasing Innovation on a Global Stage

As the premier healthcare investment symposium, the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference attracts thousands of global leaders, investors, and innovators from the biopharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Rakovina Therapeutics will leverage this opportunity to highlight its progress in AI-driven drug discovery and the transformative potential of its advancements in cancer treatment.

Rakovina will engage in meetings held outside the main conference with interested parties, including industry leaders, potential collaborators, and members of the investment community. These meetings aim to foster partnerships and explore new opportunities to advance the company’s mission.

“The conference and surrounding engagements serve as valuable platforms to showcase Rakovina Therapeutics’ progress in AI-driven drug discovery and its transformative potential for cancer treatment,” said Jeffrey Bacha, Executive Chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics. “It is an opportunity to engage with industry leaders, partners, and the investment community as we continue to drive innovation in the DNA-damage response space.”

2025: Accelerating Progress and Innovation

The upcoming year holds significant promise for Rakovina Therapeutics as it strives to make key advancements in its mission to develop innovative cancer treatments. The company plans to progress its AI-identified drug candidates through preclinical validation, preparing them for entry into clinical trials, marking a crucial step forward. Concurrently, it aims to enhance its AI-driven platforms, streamlining the drug discovery process to accelerate the development of novel therapies.

Strategic partnerships will remain a cornerstone of the company’s strategy, facilitating the swift development and delivery of innovative cancer treatments to patients. These initiatives exemplify Rakovina’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology, fostering collaboration, and transforming the landscape of cancer care.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that its board of directors approved the grant of 4,330,00 stock options (“Options”) to certain officers and directors of the Company pursuant to the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. The Options are exercisable at $0.185 per share for five years from the grant date and will vest in equal parts every six months over the next three years.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ platform. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the Company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent filings on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s profile page at www.sedarplus.ca.

Investor Relations and Media:

Michelle Seltenrich, BSc MBA

Director, Corporate Development

IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com

778-773-5432

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.