ellee ven and THE GROOVALUTION GET READY to BRING the FUNK BACK to BAND CAMP

Creativity and Collaboration About to Light Up the Bluegrass

You don’t even know the talent that is in this room.”
— Producer Terry Santiel, at The Groovalution's recording session

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stars will align, once again, for ellee ven and her band, The Groovalution, to gather around the kitchen table of ellee ven’s Lexington, Kentucky home for a week of song composition and recording among the talented musicians.

“Band camp,” as it’s been coined, is the perfect container for the group to explore their talents and make new music. All day and all night, the group eats, drinks, sleeps, and dreams creativity. Everyone inspires each other to push through boundaries and reach new heights.

ellee ven is an adventurous globetrotter drawing inspiration from everywhere she goes and everyone she meets. A self-described travel junkie, she finds inspiration in the cultures she explores, translating her experiences into music that connects with audiences around the world. Her song writing journals are never more than an arm's length away.

Prodéje is an original West Coast rapper who started with Tupac in the 90s and continues to be the talent behind South Central Cartel. Also at the core of ellee ven’s music compositions is longtime drummer and co-writer Jody Giachello and keyboardist Jeff Motley.

Each distinguished industry veteran brings a unique strength to ellee ven’s writing and production process. Proud ownership of songwriting and lyrics inspire ellee ven and her bandmates to continuously evolve in their noteworthy careers.

ellee ven has maintained a commitment to bringing the group together in her Lexington home for band camp every quarter. Proving that The Groovalution can't and won't be stopped, an eleven track album from last year’s band camp and recording sessions will be released on March 11th, 2025 with the prerelease of the title track, “I Know So,” dropping on January 7th.

Percussionist Terry Santiel has been producing with ellee ven since 2018, bringing together some of the greatest talent in pop music. He has recorded at Motown Records, was a founding member of Rose Royce and also toured with Janet Jackson, Barry White, Justin Timberlake and many more.

“You don’t even know the talent that is in this room,” said Producer Terry Santiel when speaking about ellee ven and The Groovalution during their last recording session at Larrabee Studios in North Hollywood.

Longtime fans and new listeners can find ellee ven and The Groovalution wherever they stream including Apple, Amazon, Spotify, and Youtube.

For Press inquiries, contact press@thegroovalution.com.

noe padilla
The Groovalution
+1 213-314-4456
email us here

