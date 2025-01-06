WigiThread LLC Certified as Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) & Small Business Enterprise (SBE) by the City of Memphis

WigiThread LLC Certified as Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Small Business Enterprise (SBE) by the City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WigiThread LLC, a locally owned and operated full-service marketing agency, is proud to announce its certification as both a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Small Business Enterprise (SBE) by the City of Memphis. This milestone marks an important step in the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality marketing services while contributing to the economic growth and diversity of the Memphis business community.

Led by CEO Jabari Oliver, WigiThread LLC specializes in crafting personalized marketing strategies that help businesses build a strong identity and grow their consumer base. With over 15 years of experience in marketing, the company provides exceptional services tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients.

“This certification is a testament to our hard work and dedication to providing exceptional marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes. It’s an honor to be recognized as both an MBE and SBE, and we’re excited to continue supporting the Memphis community and beyond,” said Jabari Oliver, CEO of WigiThread LLC.

* WigiThread LLC offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:

* Web Design Services: Creating custom websites designed to elevate brands and enhance digital presence.

* Marketing Consulting Services: Helping businesses develop strategies that drive growth and engagement.

* Advertising Agencies & Media Buying: Planning and executing impactful advertising campaigns across television, radio, and digital platforms.

* Indoor and Outdoor Display Advertising: Delivering eye-catching advertising solutions for both physical and digital displays.

* Advertising Material Preparation Services: Preparing materials for mailing, direct distribution, and other outreach methods.

* Graphic Art & Logo Creation: Designing unique visual identities to set brands apart in the marketplace.

* Live Stream Services: Offering professional live-streaming solutions for churches, events, and more.

* Podcast Production and Distribution: Creating and distributing high-quality podcast content to connect with audiences on a deeper level.

With a proven track record of excellence and personalized service, WigiThread LLC is dedicated to setting its clients apart in today’s competitive marketplace. From digital advertising to traditional media campaigns, the company provides end-to-end solutions that ensure measurable results for every client.

As an MBE and SBE-certified business, WigiThread LLC is poised to collaborate with organizations and companies seeking diverse suppliers who are committed to excellence and innovation. This certification opens the door to new opportunities for partnerships and growth, further cementing WigiThread LLC’s position as a trusted marketing partner in the Memphis region and beyond.

For more information about WigiThread LLC and its services, please visit https://wigithread.com/WiGiThread-services or contact info@wigithread.com.

