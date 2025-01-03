ICYMI: In First Executive Orders, Governor Stein Focuses on Safety of Western NC Residents

Governor Josh Stein yesterday traveled to Asheville to announce his first executive orders, demonstrating his commitment to urgently provide relief to people affected by Hurricane Helene as the winter months set in.

Governor Stein also traveled to Swannanoa to tour damaged homes and meet with families.

Governor Stein’s executive orders will accelerate temporary housing so people can live safely on their own property as they fix their homes and the repair of private roads and bridges to reinstate people’s access to emergency services, school buses, and other transportation. Additional executive orders established new offices to help coordinate emergency response and long-term recovery in western North Carolina and made permanent Governor Stein’s Advisory Committee on Western North Carolina Recovery. The final executive order offers 16 additional hours of Helene-related community service leave to state employees.

