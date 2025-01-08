Bell’s Reines 2025 MWBC’s Retail Business Incubator Participant

Expansion plans in the Rockville Community through Shop Local Winter Cohort 2025.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell's Reines, a Black woman owned gourmet mini cookie company based in Rockville, MD, is excited to announce a new partnership with the Maryland Women's Business Center (MWBC) and up to six (6) other women entrepreneurs. Starting this January 2025, Bell's Reines will participate in the MWBC's retail incubator program.This program will provide Bell's Reines with valuable resources to further grow their business, including:1. Increased Visibility: Showcase their high-quality, innovative cookies to a wider audience.2. Community Engagement: Share their delicious treats with the local community.3. Business Development: Gain valuable insights and support to expand their reach.Bell's Reines is known for its delicious, small-batch cookies, including innovative flavors and convenient single-serve options. This partnership with the MWBC marks an exciting new chapter for the company.Selected for the Local Winter/Spring Cohort of MWBC ShopBell's Reines, a local gourmet cookie company, is thrilled to announce its selection for the Shop Local Winter/Spring Cohort by the Maryland Women's Business Center (MWBC).This six-month program, running from January 6th to June 30th, 2025, will be hosted at Rockville Town Square. It provides women-owned businesses like Bell's Reines with valuable resources to thrive, including:1. Dedicated Retail Space: A real storefront to gain valuable retail experience.2. Expert Coaching: Guidance from experienced business professionals.3. Technical Support: Assistance with various aspects of running a business.This program aims to lower barriers for early-stage entrepreneurs by providing a supportive and hands-on environment.Co-founders Teneisha Bell-Thompson and Angel Thompson-Cephas both expressed their excitement, emphasizing the program's unique opportunity to showcase their brand, connect with the community, and receive tailored support to fuel their growth.About the MWBC Shop Local InitiativeThe Maryland Women Business Center started a retail company incubator in 2019 called the MWBC Shop Local Program. The program, which has facilities in Savage Mill and Rockville Town Square, gives aspiring retail entrepreneurs the resources and chances they need to be successful. Twice a year, cohorts are provided, allowing participants to acquire critical business skills while still having a real shop presence.Learn more about the Rockville Economic Development Inc - Maryland Women's Business Center (MWBC) program at https://mwbcshoplocal.com/ Program details:Name: MWBC Shop LocalLocation: 36D Maryland Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850Program Duration: January 6th, 2025 – June 30th, 2025About Bell’s ReinesBell’s Reines, an SBA-WOSB certified minority owned company based in Rockville, MD makes handcrafted small-batch gourmet mini cookies using the highest quality of nut-free ingredients. Bell's Reines is Non-GMO Project Verified and does not use artificial preservatives or artificial flavors.For press inquiries or to schedule an interview with founders, Angel Thompson-Cephas and Teneisha Bell-Thompson please email contact@bellsreines.com.Website: https://www.bellsreines.com

