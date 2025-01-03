Jeff Mumford 晋升为 Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group 的运营和制造执行副总裁

加利福尼亚州特曼库拉, Jan. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (隶属于 Nikkiso Co. Ltd. 工业业务部门) 已任命 Jeff Mumford 为运营和制造执行副总裁，于 2025 年 1 月 2 日生效。 担任此职务后，他将负责监督全球运营与制造，并管理公司的 IT、设施、安全健康环境与质量 (SHEQ) 以及项目管理等部门。

Mumford 于 2016 年加入 Nikkiso 并担任项目经理，此后多次晋升，担任过采购总监、项目管理总监以及集团拉斯维加斯运营中心总经理等领导职务。 在 Nikkiso 任职期间，Jeff 在不断发展业务的同时，还提升了运营效率。

Mumford 拥有内华达大学拉斯维加斯分校的文学和语言学学士学位，并且持有项目管理专业人士 (PMP) 资格认证。

“Jeff 是一位久经考验的领导者，精益求精，孜孜不倦。 他能够在保持业务增长的同时推动变革，这一点得到了广泛认可。”

Adrian Ridge

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group 总裁兼首席执行官

关于 Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group 是全球领先的低温设备和解决方案供应商。 其服务涵盖能源、交通、海运、航空航天和工业气体市场，为氢气、氨气、二氧化碳、液化天然气和其他工业气体的低温和液态价值链提供便利，且不依赖于特定分子。 该集团由位于美国加利福尼亚州南部的 Cryogenic Industries, Inc. 掌管，后者是 Nikkiso Co., Ltd. 的全资子公司 (TSE: 6376) 。

媒体联系方式

pr@nikkisoceig.com

此公告随附的照片可在以下网址查看：https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ce420b1-d6ab-4dc1-af1f-4858d989f1d6

