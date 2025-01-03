North Carolina's November County and Area Unemployment Figures Released

Raleigh, N.C.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 85 counties in November 2024, decreased in 12, and remained unchanged in three. Mitchell County had the highest unemployment rate at 8.9 percent while Orange and Currituck Counties each had the lowest at 2.9 percent. Fourteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases and one decreased. Among the metro areas, Asheville had the highest rate at 6.1 percent while Wilmington had the lowest at 3.0 percent. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.7 percent.

Month Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% November 88 12 0 October (revised) 89 9 2

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 79 counties, decreased in eight, and remained unchanged in 13. Twelve metro areas experienced rate increases over the year, two decreased, and one remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in November by 30,435 to 5,046,880, while those unemployed increased by 3,967 to 193,883. Since November 2023, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 21,571, while those unemployed increased 17,420.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28, 2025 when the statewide unemployment rate for December 2024 will be released.

###

Note to Editors: Supplemental data for this release is available via a live online dashboard.