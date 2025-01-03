The 4th Guangdong South China Medicine Industry Conference Will Be Held in Yunfu, Guangdong -- The Fragrance-Overflowing South China Medicine Is More Than Medicine in Yunfu

YUNFU, China, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South China Medicine plays an important part in the traditional Chinese medicine industry. To continuously promote South China Medicine to the whole country and the world, the 4th Guangdong South China Medicine Industry Conference will be held in Yunfu, Guangdong province from January 4th to 6th, 2025.

With a long planting history and profound heritage of South China Medicine, Yunfu enjoys the reputation as "the hometown of South China Medicine", "the hometown of Chinese cinnamon" and "the hometown of traditional Chinese medicine processing". At the same time, it is the largest cinnamon producing area in China. Yunfu is up to the task of establishing the Germplasm Resource Bank for Traditional Chinese Medicine of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences (CACMS). There are 1,152 species of medicinal plants, of which 58 are planted on a large scale, with a planting area of more than 900 square kilometers. The industrial clusters have taken shape, and Yunfu is accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system of traditional Chinese medicine (South China Medicine).

In Yunfu, the breeding, cultivation, processing, and extraction of South China Medicine proceed in a coordinated way. Over 100 million high-quality seedlings, such as Evodia lepta, are being cultivated annually and sold throughout the country. Supported by 143 planting demonstration bases, 110 processing enterprises, and 10 customized medicinal plantations with traceable quality, Yunfu creates an extraordinary journey for the transformation of South China Medicine. Leveraging resource advantages like South China Medicine, forests, and hot springs, Yunfu is also expanding the cultural tourism and wellness industry chain, introducing derivative health foods and healthcare products.

