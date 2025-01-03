Feras Mousilli Ranked #15 Top U.S. Trademark Lawyer by Big Data AI-Powered Rankings. Dr. Feras Mousilli, Founder and Managing Partner at Lloyd & Mousilli, has been named #15 among the Top 50 U.S. Trademark Attorneys for 2024 by data analytics firm Huski.ai. This objective, AI-driven ranking of big data highlights his expertise in intellectual property law, leveraging innovative legal strategies for clients globally.

Huski.ai, a leading AI-native platform specializing in trademark law, utilizes advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze trademark applications from the past 10 years – about 5 million in total from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Their objective, data-driven approach evaluates attorneys based on key performance metrics, including registration success rate, office action response success rate, registration speed, and total filings. To be included in the final list the attorney must have filed more than 400 applications to register to date. This methodology ensures a comprehensive and unbiased ranking of trademark attorneys across the nation.

Dr. Mousilli’s inclusion in this elite group reflects his unwavering commitment to excellence in trademark prosecution and protection. With a distinguished career spanning roles as Senior Corporate Counsel at Apple and Dell, and as a professor of law and entrepreneurship across four continents, Dr. Mousilli brings a wealth of experience to his practice. At Lloyd & Mousilli, he has successfully guided clients ranging from multinational corporations to startups in emerging markets, providing strategic counsel on intellectual property matters.

“This recognition as one of the top 15 US trademark attorneys is a testament to our firm’s incredible intellectual property team’s dedication to delivering top-tier counseling to startups and small businesses,” said Dr. Mousilli. “Our trademark team, led by Rachael Dickson, handles everything from registrations, oppositions, and licensing, maintaining a client-centric approach at the forefront of our practice. We are fortunate to have a team of former USPTO examiners with the experience to overcome the most challenging of trademark matters.”

Senior Trademark Counsel Rachael Dickson is a widely recognized trademark attorney who specializes in cannabis-related trademark prosecution and advising other trademark attorneys.

The Lloyd & Mousilli trademark team has extensive experience in Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) proceedings. TTAB handles appeals involving applications to register marks, appeals from expungement or reexamination proceedings involving registrations, and trial cases of various types involving applications or registrations at the USPTO.

The USPTO AI-driven ranking represents a significant advancement in the legal industry, offering a transparent and objective assessment of attorney performance. By analyzing millions of USPTO trademark application records, Huski.ai provides valuable insights that assist clients in making informed decisions when selecting legal representation.

For more information about the Top 50 Trademark Attorneys ranking methodology and to view the complete list of top-ranked trademark attorneys, visit their website at https://huski.ai/lawyer/industry-first-trademark-attorney-ranking-by-big-data-and-ai-2024

About Feras Mousilli

Dr. Feras Mousilli is a professor of law and entrepreneurship, and the founder and Managing Partner of Lloyd & Mousilli, who has taught at renowned institutions across four continents, including the University of Texas School of Law, Istanbul University, and the University of California at Berkeley. A Fulbright Professor, he is the founder and managing partner of Lloyd & Mousilli, where he advises global clients, including Fortune 500 companies, on intellectual property and business strategy. Dr. Mousilli’s career includes senior roles at Apple and Dell, where he led product development and intellectual property strategies. With degrees in Biomedical Engineering, Computer Science, and Doctorate in Law, he has earned recognition as a Texas Rising Star and a leader in international legal innovation.

About Rachael Dickson

Rachael Dickson heads the Trademark practice at Lloyd & Mousilli. Dickson worked as an examining attorney at the USPTO from 2017-2021, where she was awarded a 2020 Customer Service Award. While at the USPTO, Dickson was part of a work group which specialized in reviewing applications to register trademarks with cannabis goods and services. Dickson directed the Intellectual Property and Entrepreneurship Clinic at Suffolk University School of Law as a visiting assistant professor from 2022-2024. Her current legal research is focused on the trademark office’s disparate treatment of traditionally disfavored good/service identifications and design search codes in their administrative resources. Dickson also regularly lectures on cannabis trademarks and trademark searching.

About Lloyd & Mousilli

Lloyd & Mousilli is a leading boutique law firm specializing in intellectual property, business strategy, and cross-border legal solutions, headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices across key global cities. Since its founding over a decade ago, Lloyd & Mousilli has championed the strategic use of intellectual property, counseling businesses from multinational corporations and mid-sized enterprises to startups in emerging markets.

About Huski.ai

Huski.ai is an AI-native platform dedicated to revolutionizing trademark law through advanced artificial intelligence technologies. By leveraging the industry’s largest knowledge graph for trademark law, Huski.ai offers comprehensive solutions for trademark search, monitoring, and protection, empowering legal professionals and brand owners in the digital age.

