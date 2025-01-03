Perri Campbell Brings Marine Corps Discipline to Barbecue Excellence in Riverside, CA

Dickey’s franchisee transforms his passion for barbecue into a thriving business

Riverside, CA, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the Marine Corps to the barbecue pit, Perri Campbell’s journey to becoming a Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee is a story of resilience, commitment, and community focus. Taking over the Riverside location in November 2023, Campbell has revitalized the business, transforming it into a cornerstone of the local community.

Campbell, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with a deep-rooted love for barbecue, always envisioned creating something meaningful with his passion. “Barbecue has been a part of my life for more than 20 years,” Campbell said. “Every year, I’d host a big cookout for family and friends. When the opportunity to join Dickey’s came up, I saw a chance to share that same passion with my community on a larger scale.”

Adapting his military training to the restaurant industry, Campbell has instilled a culture of excellence and adaptability in his team. After taking over, he rebuilt the restaurant’s operations, focusing on cleanliness, food quality, and exceptional guest service. “The Marine Corps taught me commitment and perseverance,” Campbell explained. “I knew I had to set a new standard, and that required a strong team and a clear vision.”

Under Campbell’s leadership, the Riverside location has regained guest trust and become a destination for authentic Texas barbecue. “I’ve had customers tell me they noticed the difference—better food, better service, and a cleaner, more welcoming environment,” he said.

With a strong focus on building relationships, Campbell has not only retained loyal guests but also plans for future growth. His goals include increasing annual revenue by 20-30% and expanding into multi-unit ownership.

“Perri’s dedication to quality and his ability to lead with purpose are what make him an exceptional franchisee,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “His story is one of turning challenges into opportunities, and we’re proud to have him as part of the Dickey’s family.”

Campbell’s success is a testament to the supportive ecosystem Dickey’s provides for its franchisees. “Perri embodies the spirit of Dickey’s—hardworking, community-focused, and driven by a passion for authentic barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “His leadership has not only transformed his location but also inspired others in the franchise network.”

As Campbell continues to grow his business, he remains committed to delivering the best barbecue experience possible. “Every day, I strive to be better than I was yesterday,” he said. “Whether it’s improving operations, supporting my team, or serving my guests, it’s about moving forward with excellence.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Attachment

Louisa Garrett Dickey's Barbecue Pit lgarrett@dickeys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.