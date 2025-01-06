The New Year is Starting Off Sweet at Handel's Ice Cream Southern Pines Grand Opening

First 100 Guests Receive Free Ice Cream for a Year, Jan. 9

SOUTHERN PINES, NC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , serving handmade ice cream since 1945, is making its highly anticipated debut in Southern Pines, North Carolina. The 80-year-old brand will open its newest location at 1784 Old Morganton Rd. on Thursday, January 9, with a family-friendly celebration beginning at noon complete with music, chances to win swag and sweet treats and giveaways. The fun doesn’t stop there, the first 100 guests will be treated to Free Ice Cream for a Year*!New franchisees Dr. James Patrick Flanagan and his wife, Denise, will lead the new Southern Pines location, along with their three children, Shannon, Sarah, and Matthew, who are all part owners of the store. The Flanagan family is bringing the time-honored tradition of Handel’s to Moore County, combining their love for the brand’s roots back in Youngstown and its delicious ice cream.“Handel’s has been a part of every trip home to visit family and has become a tradition. Even when we are in Columbus for Ohio State games, we always find a local Handel’s,” said Dr. Flanagan, Co-owner of Handel's Southern Pines. “I have been considering opening a Handel’s for the past 20 years, and now is the perfect time. Southern Pines is a rapidly growing area where the brand will thrive.”The Southern Pines is a walk-up location that spans 1,400 sq. ft. and will provide pick-up, delivery, and catering services. During winter, the shop will be open Sunday-Thursday from noon-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from noon-10 p.m., with hours subject to change seasonally.“We have lived and worked in Southern Pines for the past 27 years and are deeply rooted in the community. It is such an honor to bring a high-quality and beloved brand to the community for our neighbors and friends to enjoy,” said Denise Flanagan, Co-owner of Handel’s Southern Pines.For more information about Handel’s Southern Pines, including upcoming events, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/Southern-Pines or follow them on Instagram @handelssouthernpines.*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream, handmade in stores since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and later led by Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single scoop shop into a flourishing chain. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made on site at our ice cream parlors, upholding Alice’s commitment to quality and the best tasting ice cream served in abundance to our guests. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News , and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 150 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.