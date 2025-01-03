NeuroOne® Announces Virtual Investor Webinar on January 9, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. EST

Company to Provide Overview of Business Model and Expected Revenue Acceleration in Fiscal Year 2025

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announced today that it will hold a virtual roadshow webinar to discuss its business operations and recent updates.

Dave Rosa, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroOne, will provide an overview of the business model and discuss recent milestone achievements, including its recently expanded exclusive distribution agreement with Zimmer Biomet , one of the world’s largest medical device manufacturers. Following the Company’s recently announced product revenue growth of 77% to $3.5 million in fiscal year 2024, the Company is expecting product revenue to increase to between $8 and $10 million in fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of between 132% and 190%.

The webcast will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

U.S. Dial-In (Toll Free): 877-704-4453

International Dial-In: 201-389-0920

Webcast Link: NMTC Virtual Investor Webinar

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through January 23, 2025. To listen, please call 844-512-2921 within the United States or 412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay passcode 13750530.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward–looking statement that reflects NeuroOne’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward–looking statements by the words or phrases “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecasts,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue, “focused on,” “committed to” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward–looking statements may include statements regarding securing a strategic partnership for distribution of the OneRF™ Ablation System, fiscal year 2025 guidance, including expectations for significant product revenue growth and margin expansion, business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, future operations, future efficiencies, and other financial and operating information. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology; whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or otherwise; risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company’s capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds; the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology; risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology; risks relate to clinical trial patient enrollment and the results of clinical trials; that we may be unable to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

IR Contact

MZ Group – MZ North America

NMTC@mzgroup.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.