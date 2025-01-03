Verizon announces first-ever “Super Bowl FanFest” bringing a Super Bowl LIX experience to 30 NFL cities across the country

Verizon customers can bring guests to the once-in-a-lifetime fan experience, with activities including on-field access, meet and greets with local NFL legends, and more

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a first-of-its-kind event, Verizon is transforming stadiums and venues across all 30 NFL markets into a nationwide FanFest unlike any other. Fans will enjoy free celebrations on Super Bowl LIX Sunday with food and beverages from locally-owned small businesses, meet and greets with local football heroes, live local music acts, interactive games and unique football fan experiences – and in select cities, experiencing Super Bowl LIX activities on the field. Verizon customers can bring a select number of guests to FanFest to share the afternoon of celebrations with family and friends.

Key highlights of the Verizon Super Bowl FanFest include:

Stadiums and iconic locations, in select cities: Take a selfie from the 50-yard line, spike a ball in the endzone, take a tour of the locker rooms, enjoy tailgate games and participate in football-themed activities on the field. Fans will have once-in-a-lifetime field and stadium access, including at MetLife, SoFi, Nissan Stadium, Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, and more.

Local Hall-of-Famers and player meet & greets: Fans will be hosted by a lineup of NFL legends and players in their hometowns, getting up close and personal with the likes of Tiki Barber, Emmanuel Sanders, Patrick Willis, Derrick Brooks, Jason Witten, Marshall Faulk, Jamaal Charles, Jason Taylor, and many more.

Local Entertainment: The experience will be stacked with entertainment from team cheerleaders, local artists and live bands such as the Rams Mariachi band and Texans Gameday presentation team, as well as beats from local hit DJs such as DJ Infared, DJ Jay Ejercito, DJ Split Second Sound, and more — keeping fans entertained and energized throughout the day.

Family Fun: There will be interactive activities designed for fans of all ages around the entire venue. From tailgate games to locker room access and photo ops, football enthusiasts can expect an evening of tech-infused fun.

Local Flavor: Each event will feature tailgates and food prepared by local chefs, such as Chef Stacey Weber, whose reputation in the Arizona food community includes overseeing culinary operations for the Cardinals and Chef Rocco Whalen, Chef/Owner of Farenheit, one of Cleveland's hotspots.

Exclusive Merchandise: Fans will have access to exclusive team memorabilia in select cities.

Verizon customers can get more information about Super Bowl FanFest, a full list of events and locations, and access to free tickets on a first-come, first-served basis by visiting VerizonFanFest.com . FanFests across the country will take place on Sunday, February 9, beginning at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

“Super Bowl LIX is the most anticipated sporting event of the year but few get to experience it in person; we wanted to bring that collective excitement and energy to fans across the country with once-in-a-lifetime access they’ll never forget,” said Leslie Berland, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Verizon. “Verizon is the only brand that can do something like this; we’re leveraging the power of our sponsorships, national and local partnerships across the country to put our customers at the center of this incredible event.”

Throughout the NFL season, Verizon has provided unparalleled experiences for fans, including more than 5,000 tickets to NFL games and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, like an all-access trip to London, skydiving with the Broncos and private helicopter rides to the stadium. As the Official 5G Network of the NFL, Verizon will host additional events in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX that will be announced soon.

