Gray Media Promotes Alison Davis to General Manager of WTOK-TV in Meridian, Mississippi

ATLANTA, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) today announced the promotion of Alison Davis to the position of General Manager of WTOK, the ABC/CW/Telemundo affiliate in Meridian, Mississippi, effective January 6, 2025. She will retain her current position as Director of Sales for the station.

Alison Davis has more than 30 years experience in media sales. After beginning her broadcast career as a local account executive in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she relocated to Indianapolis, Indiana, and held various sales positions at Comcast Spotlight and subsequently the local CBS and FOX affliliated local television station in sales management.

“In my short time in Meridian, Mississippi, I have grown to love this community, and look forward to maintaining those relationships and meeting more clients and leaders in the viewing area to continue the long standing 70 year legacy of WTOK,” said Ms. Davis.

About Gray:

Gray Media is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formerly known as Gray Television, Inc. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

