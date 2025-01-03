Bel Fuse Announces Virtual Participation in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference
WEST ORANGE, N.J., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced its participation in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference:
27th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
Friday, January 17, 2025
Conducting meetings throughout the day with a presentation at 10:15am ET
The investor presentation deck and webcast will be accessible via the investor relations section of the webcast at: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations.
About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.
Company Contact:
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
ir@belf.com
Investor Contact:
Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner
631-418-4339
